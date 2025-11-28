Mass internet outages reached Moscow: residents complain about loss of connection - CPD

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 3894 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 6972 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 5666 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 21180 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 17140 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 16542 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 29032 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19060 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17284 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14914 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.6m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 16836 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 17241 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 20100 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 19546 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 18760 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 3922 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 11956 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 21201 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 18919 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 29047 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Mohammed bin Salman
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 21247 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 38557 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58760 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 91525 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106548 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

Mass internet outages reached Moscow: residents complain about loss of connection - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation recorded mass internet outages in Moscow, which were previously observed in 46 regions of the Russian Federation. Only resources from the "white list" approved by the authorities are available, under the pretext of "protection from Ukrainian drones."

Mass internet outages reached Moscow: residents complain about loss of connection - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported on another stage of digital restrictions in Russia: large-scale internet outages, previously recorded in 46 regions, have now been joined by Moscow. Residents of the Russian capital are massively complaining about the disappearance of mobile and even wired access to the network. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information from the CCD.

Details

As stated by the Center, the peculiarity of these outages is that the internet does not disappear completely – users only have access to resources from the so-called "white list" approved by the Russian authorities. The CCD emphasizes that the Kremlin presents this as "protection against Ukrainian drones," but the true goal is obvious: to restrict Russians' access to independent information and leave only propaganda sources.

Mobile internet disconnected in the first region of the Russian Federation until the end of the war - CPD11.11.25, 23:51 • 19600 views

According to the Center, the Russian authorities continue to consistently implement a policy of "digital isolation," gradually expanding the geography and duration of outages, in order to eventually completely cut off citizens from the global internet.

The Kremlin officially admitted: mobile internet shutdown in Russia is state policy – CPD20.11.25, 17:31 • 3803 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine