The Center for Countering Disinformation reported on another stage of digital restrictions in Russia: large-scale internet outages, previously recorded in 46 regions, have now been joined by Moscow. Residents of the Russian capital are massively complaining about the disappearance of mobile and even wired access to the network. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information from the CCD.

Details

As stated by the Center, the peculiarity of these outages is that the internet does not disappear completely – users only have access to resources from the so-called "white list" approved by the Russian authorities. The CCD emphasizes that the Kremlin presents this as "protection against Ukrainian drones," but the true goal is obvious: to restrict Russians' access to independent information and leave only propaganda sources.

According to the Center, the Russian authorities continue to consistently implement a policy of "digital isolation," gradually expanding the geography and duration of outages, in order to eventually completely cut off citizens from the global internet.

