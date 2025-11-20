The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council stated that the Russian authorities no longer hide their interference in the communication sphere: the disconnection of mobile internet in the Russian Federation is now openly presented as a decision approved at the highest level. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CCD material.

Details

Putin's mouthpiece, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the Kremlin "fully supports" restrictions on mobile internet, explaining it by the fight against drones. According to him, these measures are "justified and necessary." The Russian authorities claim that mobile internet can be used for UAV attacks.

The facts show that the practice of mass digital blocking has long become standard for Moscow. Despite the rhetoric about "security," restrictions are applied even in regions located more than a thousand kilometers from the borders with Ukraine. Thus, in Ulyanovsk, mobile internet was restricted "until the end of the war."

The CCD emphasizes: Peskov's statement demonstrates that such steps are not only sanctioned by the Kremlin but will also be expanded. Russia is forming a systemic model of digital control, where the authorities can at any moment cut off citizens from communication without explanation, effectively building a new "digital iron curtain."

