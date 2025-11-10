$41.980.11
"Roskomnadzor" will receive almost unlimited powers over the internet in the Russian Federation - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

From spring 2026, "Roskomnadzor" will be able to block websites and disconnect the Russian internet without a court decision. This is a step towards complete censorship and isolation of Russians from alternative sources of information.

"Roskomnadzor" will receive almost unlimited powers over the internet in the Russian Federation - CPD

Starting March 1, 2026, the Russian government will grant the supervisory body "Roskomnadzor" the right to block any websites and disconnect the Russian segment of the internet from the global network. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The new rules allow the agency to act without a court decision – a sufficient basis is the "distribution of prohibited content." Russian propaganda justifies this with alleged "fight against cyberattacks, fraud, and spam," claiming that the resolution is "technical" in nature.

A wave of fake AI videos about Ukrainian soldiers 'surrendering' is spreading on TikTok – Center for Countering Disinformation04.11.25, 18:47 • 4115 views

The CPD emphasizes that these actions are another step towards complete internet censorship and the isolation of Russians from alternative sources of information.

According to the Ukrainian center, the Kremlin's ultimate goal is to create a closed and fully state-controlled network that will ensure total surveillance and the spread of propaganda among the population.

EU plans to create a center to combat disinformation from Russia and other countries08.11.25, 05:42 • 4809 views

Stepan Haftko

