Russians face temporary mobile internet outages due to drone attacks - media

Mobile internet disruptions continue in Russia. It is temporarily disconnected in many regions due to drone attacks, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The publication notes that this week, Russian authorities began blocking internet and SMS for 24 hours for Russians returning from international roaming.

Earlier, similar restrictions were introduced for owners of foreign SIM cards.

In addition, since 2024, restrictions have been in place on the sale of SIM cards to foreigners, who must submit biometrics and register on "Gosuslugi". The number of numbers that can be registered to one foreigner is also limited.

Russians, on the other hand, have been prohibited from transferring SIM cards to third parties since autumn 2025. Exceptions were made only for close relatives. Another person can still be given a phone call or internet access for a short time. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to 50,000 rubles for citizens and up to 200,000 rubles for legal entities.