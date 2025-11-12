Russians face temporary mobile internet outages due to drone attacks - media

$42.010.06
01:55 PM
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 42294 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 40181 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 38634 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 18762 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 18634 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 18752 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 15544 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 38768 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 79171 views
Timur Mindich
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Marine Le Pen
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Turkey
Great Britain
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 12345 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 40281 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 42390 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 29165 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 43613 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Times
The Guardian

Russians face temporary mobile internet outages due to drone attacks - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Mobile internet disruptions continue in Russia, with temporary outages occurring in many regions due to drone attacks. Russian authorities are also blocking internet and SMS for Russians returning from international roaming.

Russians face temporary mobile internet outages due to drone attacks - media

Mobile internet disruptions continue in Russia. It is temporarily disconnected in many regions due to drone attacks, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The publication notes that this week, Russian authorities began blocking internet and SMS for 24 hours for Russians returning from international roaming.

Earlier, similar restrictions were introduced for owners of foreign SIM cards.

Mobile internet disconnected in the first region of the Russian Federation until the end of the war - CPD11.11.25, 23:51 • 19247 views

Add

In addition, since 2024, restrictions have been in place on the sale of SIM cards to foreigners, who must submit biometrics and register on "Gosuslugi". The number of numbers that can be registered to one foreigner is also limited.

Russians, on the other hand, have been prohibited from transferring SIM cards to third parties since autumn 2025. Exceptions were made only for close relatives. Another person can still be given a phone call or internet access for a short time. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to 50,000 rubles for citizens and up to 200,000 rubles for legal entities.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology