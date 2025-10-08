$41.340.11
October 7, 03:10 PM • 21265 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 24332 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 21962 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 25718 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 25295 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 51123 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45900 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 73107 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60538 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57389 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bloggers in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories are forced to install a state bot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Russia has obliged Telegram channels with more than 10,000 subscribers to connect to a "Roskomnadzor" bot, which provides full access to content and audience. This also applies to channels in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Bloggers in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories are forced to install a state bot

Russia has introduced new rules for controlling bloggers: all Telegram channels with more than 10,000 subscribers, including those in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, must connect a "Roskomnadzor" bot, which gains full access to content and audience. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The Russian authorities have introduced a new rule to strengthen control over the blogosphere.

All bloggers, including those in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, with an audience of more than 10,000 readers on Telegram must add a special bot from "Roskomnadzor" to their channels.

- the post says.

It is noted that it receives administrator rights - it can edit, delete or publish posts. Thus, the state actually gains full access to the content, audience and internal information of the channels.

"Formally, "Roskomnadzor" explains that the launch of the bot is allegedly mandatory and necessary for "registration confirmation", but there is no mention of such a bot in the legislation. This is a self-willed initiative of officials who interpret laws at their own discretion to expand opportunities for interfering with the activities of bloggers," the CCD added.

Recall

In Russia, the "Orthodox messenger" "Zosima" started working, which caused a scandal due to the collection of personal data. Registration through "Gosuslugi" provides access to state databases, including passport data and income information.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyMultimedia
Telegram
Ukraine