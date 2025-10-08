Bloggers in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories are forced to install a state bot

Russia has introduced new rules for controlling bloggers: all Telegram channels with more than 10,000 subscribers, including those in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, must connect a "Roskomnadzor" bot, which gains full access to content and audience. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The Russian authorities have introduced a new rule to strengthen control over the blogosphere.

All bloggers, including those in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, with an audience of more than 10,000 readers on Telegram must add a special bot from "Roskomnadzor" to their channels. - the post says.

It is noted that it receives administrator rights - it can edit, delete or publish posts. Thus, the state actually gains full access to the content, audience and internal information of the channels.

"Formally, "Roskomnadzor" explains that the launch of the bot is allegedly mandatory and necessary for "registration confirmation", but there is no mention of such a bot in the legislation. This is a self-willed initiative of officials who interpret laws at their own discretion to expand opportunities for interfering with the activities of bloggers," the CCD added.

