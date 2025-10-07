Russian TV presenter Lazareva was once again sentenced in absentia in Russia - a total of 7 years in a penal colony as a "foreign agent"

The Presnensky Court of Moscow has заочно sentenced TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva in a case concerning the violation of the duties of a "foreign agent." According to "Mediazona," she has been sentenced to one year and nine months of correctional labor, which is added to a previous sentence. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The reason for the new case was two posts by Lazareva on the Telegram channel "Lazareva here!", published in February 2025 without the "foreign agent" label. Previously, the TV presenter had already been twice brought to administrative responsibility for similar violations. The prosecutor demanded one year in a penal colony for Lazareva.

Lawyer Leonid Solovyov stated in court that the accusations were politically motivated and that there was no corpus delicti in the TV presenter's actions, asking the court to acquit his client.

Pussy Riot members sentenced in absentia to up to 13 years in penal colony for "fakes" about the war in Ukraine and "actions against the authorities"

It should be recalled that the Russian authorities recognized Lazareva as a "foreign agent" in the summer of 2022. In December 2024, she was already заочно sentenced to six and a half years in a penal colony under the article on "justification of terrorism" (Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) due to her statements about Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacks on Russian cities.

Thus, taking into account the latest verdict, Lazareva's total sentence is seven years in a penal colony.

Reference

Tatyana Lazareva is a Russian TV presenter, actress, and public figure, known for her pro-Ukrainian stance and criticism of the Kremlin's policies. She was born on July 21, 1966, in Novosibirsk. In the 1990s, she gained popularity as a host of the humorous show "O.S.P.-studio" and an actress in the TV series "33 Square Meters." From 2004 to 2012, she worked on the STS TV channel.

Since 2016, she has been living in Marbella, Spain. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Tatyana Lazareva openly condemned the Kremlin's aggression. She publicly refused to return to Moscow and expressed support for Ukraine. In particular, after the missile attack on Sumy in April 2025, Lazareva emotionally addressed Ukrainians, stating that "I am disgraced for life."

Tatyana Lazareva was a guest judge on the Ukrainian show "Liga Smikhu" in early 2022.

Despite persecution by the Russian authorities, Tatyana Lazareva continues to actively express her position through social media, particularly on Instagram. She is also involved in public activities, including supporting Ukrainian refugees and advocating for human rights.

Russian authorities criminalize any independent journalism