Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Under the guise of free antennas: how the occupiers collect data on Luhansk residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

Russian occupiers are installing "Russian world" kits in Luhansk region, registering addresses, phone numbers, and passport data of owners. Installers are forced to work under pressure, and people are forced to accept "gifts" that disable Ukrainian channels and record viewers in the occupiers' database.

Under the guise of free antennas: how the occupiers collect data on Luhansk residents

Under the guise of "free" antennas, Russian occupiers are collecting information about residents of temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Installers are forced to work under pressure, and people are forced to accept "gifts." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

It is noted that the Russians are actively installing "Russian world" kits, replacing Ukrainian equipment with them.

In reality, this is not just propaganda - each antenna is registered, collecting addresses, phone numbers, and passport data of the owners.

- the message says.

According to the CNR, installers are forced to work under pressure, and people are forced to accept "gifts" that disable Ukrainian channels and register viewers in the occupiers' database.

Recall

In the Russian Federation, an unofficial Telegram messenger client called Telega is being promoted. It allegedly allows bypassing call blocking, but in reality, it collects users' personal data. 

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast