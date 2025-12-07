Telegram now offers SMS-free login: the messenger has switched to passkeys

In the fresh Telegram 12.2.2 update, a new feature has appeared: now you can log in to the messenger using Passkeys. This is reported by UNN.

This means that you can now log in to the messenger via Face ID or fingerprint, just like in modern banking applications.

The login key is stored directly on the device, so the messenger does not need to send an SMS. All that remains is to confirm the login with biometrics and, if you previously enabled a cloud password, enter it once.

To set up, you need to open Telegram → Settings → Privacy.

