05:16 PM
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Telegram now offers SMS-free login: the messenger has switched to passkeys

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Telegram 12.2.2 has received a new Passkeys login feature, allowing authentication using Face ID or a fingerprint. This eliminates the need for SMS confirmations, storing the login key directly on the device.

In the fresh Telegram 12.2.2 update, a new feature has appeared: now you can log in to the messenger using Passkeys. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This means that you can now log in to the messenger via Face ID or fingerprint, just like in modern banking applications.

The login key is stored directly on the device, so the messenger does not need to send an SMS. All that remains is to confirm the login with biometrics and, if you previously enabled a cloud password, enter it once.

To set up, you need to open Telegram → Settings → Privacy.

Recall

WhatsApp plans to allow group chats with users of other messengers. The popular messenger is considering allowing group chats with users of other services, such as Signal or Telegram.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

