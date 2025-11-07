Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with cultural and art workers and presented them with state awards. The head of state announced this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

On the eve of the All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Folk Art Masters, I met with our cultural figures – people who today form Ukrainian culture, preserve it, and fill it with modern content.

- the President announced.

The head of state announced that he had honored these figures with state awards – Orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the V degree, "For Merit" of the III degree, Princess Olga of the III degree, and honorary titles.

In particular, the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree was awarded to choreographer, stage director, and producer Olena Kolyadenko. She is the founder of the Freedom ballet, which regularly participates in variety shows, television projects, and filming in Ukraine and abroad. Kolyadenko is also the founder of the Freedom Jazz collective.

The President and the meeting participants also had the opportunity to view the exhibition "War: Reverse Perspective," dedicated to the artistic embodiment of what was experienced and rethought during World War II and Russia's current war against Ukraine.

The exhibition featured works by 37 contemporary artists from all over Ukraine and 39 artists whose works are stored in the collection of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

Russia, of course, seeks to destroy everything we have, but they will certainly not succeed. Because we have such talented, creative people, highly professional. I thank everyone who protects and develops Ukrainian culture. This is what unites us, defines us as a people, and is one of the important elements of Ukrainian resilience.

- Zelenskyy announced.

