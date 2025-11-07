Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers

ukenru
05:00 PM • 15386 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 22233 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 28586 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 28722 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 29174 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 20002 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 46751 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 36265 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38922 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29826 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 18891 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The GuardianNovember 7, 11:56 AM • 21004 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 23904 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"04:39 PM • 12951 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 8804 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 28586 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 28722 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 29174 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 23989 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 46751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Joe Biden
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belgium
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 8944 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 15386 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 18973 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 28110 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 37706 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Heating

Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers on the eve of their professional holiday. Among the awardees was Olena Kolyadenko, founder of the Freedom ballet and the Freedom Jazz collective, who received the Order of Princess Olga, III degree.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with cultural and art workers and presented them with state awards. The head of state announced this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

Details

On the eve of the All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Folk Art Masters, I met with our cultural figures – people who today form Ukrainian culture, preserve it, and fill it with modern content.

- the President announced.

The head of state announced that he had honored these figures with state awards – Orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the V degree, "For Merit" of the III degree, Princess Olga of the III degree, and honorary titles.

In particular, the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree was awarded to choreographer, stage director, and producer Olena Kolyadenko. She is the founder of the Freedom ballet, which regularly participates in variety shows, television projects, and filming in Ukraine and abroad. Kolyadenko is also the founder of the Freedom Jazz collective.

The President and the meeting participants also had the opportunity to view the exhibition "War: Reverse Perspective," dedicated to the artistic embodiment of what was experienced and rethought during World War II and Russia's current war against Ukraine.

The exhibition featured works by 37 contemporary artists from all over Ukraine and 39 artists whose works are stored in the collection of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

Russia, of course, seeks to destroy everything we have, but they will certainly not succeed. Because we have such talented, creative people, highly professional. I thank everyone who protects and develops Ukrainian culture. This is what unites us, defines us as a people, and is one of the important elements of Ukrainian resilience.

- Zelenskyy announced.

Addition

President Zelenskyy awarded state honors to servicemen of the 1st separate medical battalion for the unique evacuation of a wounded soldier who spent 33 days in temporarily occupied territory surrounded by Russians.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsk direction, where some of the most intense battles in the east of the country are taking place. The head of state spoke with soldiers of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade, which holds the defense in this section of the front, and presented state awards.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
Musician
Director
War in Ukraine
Telegram
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine