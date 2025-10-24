$41.900.14
Russia launched three KABs with extended range at Odesa region - Air Command "South"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Russian troops launched an airstrike on Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range. Two bombs were shot down by air defense, one fell in an open area without consequences.

Russia launched three KABs with extended range at Odesa region - Air Command "South"

Russian troops today struck the Odesa region with three KABs with extended range from a Su-34 aircraft, the South Air Command reported on Facebook, writes UNN.

In the afternoon, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on the Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range, fired from a Su-34 aircraft. Two aerial bombs were shot down by the air defense of southern Ukraine. Another one fell on an open area, without consequences.

- reported the air command.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in turn, also confirmed that "our air defense forces successfully engaged enemy air targets over the Odesa region." "There were no destructions or casualties," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMA24.10.25, 14:04 • 12061 view

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Technology
War in Ukraine
Telegram
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Su-34
Facebook