Russia launched three KABs with extended range at Odesa region - Air Command "South"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched an airstrike on Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range. Two bombs were shot down by air defense, one fell in an open area without consequences.
Russian troops today struck the Odesa region with three KABs with extended range from a Su-34 aircraft, the South Air Command reported on Facebook, writes UNN.
In the afternoon, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on the Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range, fired from a Su-34 aircraft. Two aerial bombs were shot down by the air defense of southern Ukraine. Another one fell on an open area, without consequences.
The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in turn, also confirmed that "our air defense forces successfully engaged enemy air targets over the Odesa region." "There were no destructions or casualties," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
