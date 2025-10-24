The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMA

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the invaders directed guided aerial bombs at the region's civilian infrastructure. Kiper emphasized a new serious threat to Odesa Oblast, noting the danger of significant destruction, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa Oblast for the first time! During today's air attack, the Russian army used guided aerial bombs against the civilian infrastructure of our region for the first time.

Kiper emphasized that the fact of using KABs against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa Oblast is a new and serious threat.

Such strikes pose a colossal danger to people and can cause significant destruction. I ask everyone! Do not ignore air raid signals. Your life is the most valuable. And believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! - Kiper emphasized.

Recall

During the night in February 2023, Russian occupiers terrorized Odesa Oblast to create panic among the population of settlements bordering Moldova and Transnistria. The Russian Armed Forces also launched an airstrike on Snake Island.

Back in 2023, the Russians launched guided aerial bombs in the direction of Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.