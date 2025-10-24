$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 24394 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 19073 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35668 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 18330 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 16094 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 19716 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31229 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29688 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29860 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

The Russian army used guided aerial bombs (KAB) against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region for the first time. The head of the OMA, Oleh Kiper, emphasized the new serious threat and the danger of significant destruction.

The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMA

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the invaders directed guided aerial bombs at the region's civilian infrastructure. Kiper emphasized a new serious threat to Odesa Oblast, noting the danger of significant destruction, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa Oblast for the first time! During today's air attack, the Russian army used guided aerial bombs against the civilian infrastructure of our region for the first time.

Kiper emphasized that the fact of using KABs against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa Oblast is a new and serious threat.

Such strikes pose a colossal danger to people and can cause significant destruction. I ask everyone! Do not ignore air raid signals. Your life is the most valuable. And believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

- Kiper emphasized.

Recall

During the night in February 2023, Russian occupiers terrorized Odesa Oblast to create panic among the population of settlements bordering Moldova and Transnistria. The Russian Armed Forces also launched an airstrike on Snake Island

Back in 2023, the Russians launched guided aerial bombs in the direction of Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa