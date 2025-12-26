Users report Telegram outages
Kyiv • UNN
Telegram users started reporting service outages around 11:00 AM, with a peak in reports reached at 11:24 AM. Complaints concern problems with the website, server connection, and the application.
Users reported problems with Telegram's operation, writes UNN with reference to data from the monitoring service Downdetector.
Details
According to the service's data for the Ukrainian segment, users began reporting Telegram outages around 11 a.m., with a peak in reports reached around 11:24 a.m., with 164 messages.
Users complain about problems with the website (48%), server connection (42%), and the application (10%).
