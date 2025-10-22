SBS fighters successfully stopped the occupiers' assault in a key direction, the enemy suffered significant losses

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the 20th separate K-2 brigade successfully stopped an assault attempt by Russian occupiers in one of the key directions. Thanks to precise drone strikes, reconnaissance, and coordinated actions, the enemy suffered significant losses and was forced to retreat. This was reported by the SBS on Telegram, writes UNN.

Despite the occupiers' attempts to increase the intensity of assault operations in one of the key directions, operators of the 20th separate K-2 brigade successfully stopped their advance. Thanks to high-precision strikes, organized reconnaissance, and coordinated actions, the enemy lost the ability to break through and was forced to retreat. - the report says.

Among the targets hit by the K-2 unit in October:

• 432 enemy personnel;

• 4 tanks;

• 8 armored vehicles;

• 6 artillery installations.

It is noted that the operators of the 20th separate K-2 brigade demonstrated exemplary effectiveness in repelling attacks, destroying enemy personnel, armored vehicles, and heavy weapons, which ensured the stabilization of the front in this sector.

