Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underway
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
SBS fighters successfully stopped the occupiers' assault in a key direction, the enemy suffered significant losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the 20th separate K-2 brigade stopped the assault of Russian occupiers in one of the key directions. The enemy suffered significant losses, including 432 personnel, 4 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, and 6 artillery systems.

SBS fighters successfully stopped the occupiers' assault in a key direction, the enemy suffered significant losses

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the 20th separate K-2 brigade successfully stopped an assault attempt by Russian occupiers in one of the key directions. Thanks to precise drone strikes, reconnaissance, and coordinated actions, the enemy suffered significant losses and was forced to retreat. This was reported by the SBS on Telegram, writes UNN.

Despite the occupiers' attempts to increase the intensity of assault operations in one of the key directions, operators of the 20th separate K-2 brigade successfully stopped their advance. Thanks to high-precision strikes, organized reconnaissance, and coordinated actions, the enemy lost the ability to break through and was forced to retreat.

- the report says.

Among the targets hit by the K-2 unit in October:

 • 432 enemy personnel;

 • 4 tanks;

 • 8 armored vehicles;

 • 6 artillery installations.

It is noted that the operators of the 20th separate K-2 brigade demonstrated exemplary effectiveness in repelling attacks, destroying enemy personnel, armored vehicles, and heavy weapons, which ensured the stabilization of the front in this sector.

SBU destroyed two enemy light aircraft that were intercepting Ukrainian long-range drones21.10.25, 18:32 • 12366 views

Olga Rozgon

