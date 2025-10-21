$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
03:33 PM • 2646 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 10882 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19213 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 14420 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18437 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21314 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21289 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20360 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19122 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17400 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Publications
Exclusives
SBU destroyed two enemy light aircraft that were intercepting Ukrainian long-range drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1870 views

SBU special forces destroyed two light aircraft of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. These aircraft were used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range drones.

SBU destroyed two enemy light aircraft that were intercepting Ukrainian long-range drones

Special forces of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine once again successfully destroyed enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

This time, Ukrainian specialists "eliminated" two light-engine aircraft that the occupiers had placed at airfields and used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range drones.

Such work to "clear" paths for our long-range drones ensures uninterrupted "cotton" in the Russian rear. The SBU continues to strike the occupiers with all available means. For every crime, they will suffer just retribution!

- the message says.

Recall

In August, SBU drones attacked the Saki military airfield in Crimea. A Su-30SM aircraft was destroyed, another and three Su-24s were damaged, and an aviation weapons depot was hit.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine