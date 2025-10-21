SBU destroyed two enemy light aircraft that were intercepting Ukrainian long-range drones

Special forces of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine once again successfully destroyed enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

This time, Ukrainian specialists "eliminated" two light-engine aircraft that the occupiers had placed at airfields and used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range drones.

Such work to "clear" paths for our long-range drones ensures uninterrupted "cotton" in the Russian rear. The SBU continues to strike the occupiers with all available means. For every crime, they will suffer just retribution! - the message says.

Recall

In August, SBU drones attacked the Saki military airfield in Crimea. A Su-30SM aircraft was destroyed, another and three Su-24s were damaged, and an aviation weapons depot was hit.