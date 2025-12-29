$42.060.13
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 8444 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16368 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33714 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53624 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58185 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51306 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40247 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43896 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 52396 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
Publications
Exclusives
WhatsApp

Russia is driving society into the controlled messenger Max: how it is used in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russia is aggressively forcing citizens to use the state messenger Max, which is becoming a tool of control. Schoolchildren and students face threats for refusing to install the application, and in the occupied territories, Max only works with Russian and Belarusian SIM cards, isolating Ukrainians.

Russia is driving society into the controlled messenger Max: how it is used in the occupied territories

In Russia, citizens are increasingly aggressively forced to switch to the state messenger Max, and this is already turning into an instrument of coercion and control, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence, in Penza, students of local gymnasium No. 13 were not allowed to attend the New Year's disco because they refused to install the application.

Russia intensifies nationalization, attractive assets resold to Kremlin-loyal investors - intelligence23.12.25, 15:44 • 7021 view

A similar situation was recorded in Novorossiysk: students of the Ushakov State Maritime University are forced to install Max under the threat of not being admitted to sessions and practical training. Teachers warned that electronic grade books are now linked to the national messenger, and registration verification will be carried out by name. In addition, students are obliged to subscribe to "necessary" channels in the application, emphasizing that this issue is "under the control of the leadership."

Parents of schoolchildren from the Moscow region also report the forced transfer of school chats to Max. Teachers are ordered to transfer all official communication to the state messenger. Those who ask for alternative communication channels are simply ignored.

Highest figure in 50 years: intelligence says the Kremlin is pushing young people into vocational schools due to catastrophic labor shortage25.12.25, 14:39 • 2966 views

In Nizhny Novgorod, schoolchildren say that without Max, they effectively lose access to information about their studies, as schedules, announcements, and assignments are published only there.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, this messenger is generally used as an instrument of isolation: it only works with Russian and Belarusian SIM cards, making it difficult for people to connect with the free world. At the same time, Russia is blocking the operation of alternative services – Telegram and WhatsApp

- emphasized the intelligence.

In addition, a clear Kremlin strategy is being recorded: under the guise of "convenience" and "security," to impose an instrument of digital control on society, to deprive people of choice, and to maximize the restriction of privacy and freedom of communication.

Russian economy enters a phase of controlled chaos - intelligence27.12.25, 05:37 • 6045 views

Antonina Tumanova

