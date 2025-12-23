In 2025, the trend of nationalization sharply intensified in Russia: the authorities are actively seizing private companies, usually with subsequent resale to investors loyal to the Kremlin, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence data, the total value of assets transferred to state ownership exceeded 3 trillion rubles – 4.5 times more than in 2024, and since 2022, it has cumulatively reached about 6.5 trillion rubles. Almost 1.2 trillion rubles account for strategic enterprises, while for corruption charges, which remain the main basis for lawsuits, the state received slightly more than 1 trillion rubles.

The grounds for seizures are diverse – from privatization violations to ties with foreign investors, and even Russians with dual citizenship or a residence permit abroad are considered foreign. Nationalization affects all spheres, but the greatest risks are borne by large and economically attractive assets, including seaports, fishing and mining and processing enterprises. The decision of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation in October 2024 on the absence of a statute of limitations in anti-corruption cases, as well as the recent recognition of the possibility of seizing exchange-traded shares, only intensify this process. - stated in the message.

The intelligence emphasizes that assets rarely remain in state ownership: they are quickly resold, which brings additional revenue to the budget – estimated at about 30 billion rubles as of September – and provides indirect control through investors close to the Kremlin. Less than 1% of cases end in favor of the owners, and the terms of consideration have significantly decreased due to the coordination of law enforcement agencies and courts.

The trend is fueled by budget pressure, high cost of money, low GDP growth, and volatility in foreign trade. There are no foreseeable reasons for a slowdown: nationalization will continue to expand as long as attractive assets remain. - stated in the message.

