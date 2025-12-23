$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 11912 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 11985 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 15913 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11843 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 14600 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20949 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36960 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52519 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82084 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44895 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.5m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 8846 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33547 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 18191 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12246 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 8466 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 11912 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 15913 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82084 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61493 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 89852 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 8600 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12299 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22119 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24456 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46932 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Russia intensifies nationalization, attractive assets resold to Kremlin-loyal investors - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

In 2025, the trend towards nationalization sharply intensified in Russia, with the authorities actively seizing private companies and subsequently reselling them to Kremlin-loyal investors. The total value of assets transferred to state ownership exceeded 3 trillion rubles, which is 4.5 times more than in 2024.

Russia intensifies nationalization, attractive assets resold to Kremlin-loyal investors - intelligence

In 2025, the trend of nationalization sharply intensified in Russia: the authorities are actively seizing private companies, usually with subsequent resale to investors loyal to the Kremlin, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the total value of assets transferred to state ownership exceeded 3 trillion rubles – 4.5 times more than in 2024, and since 2022, it has cumulatively reached about 6.5 trillion rubles. Almost 1.2 trillion rubles account for strategic enterprises, while for corruption charges, which remain the main basis for lawsuits, the state received slightly more than 1 trillion rubles.

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence20.12.25, 23:31 • 12845 views

The grounds for seizures are diverse – from privatization violations to ties with foreign investors, and even Russians with dual citizenship or a residence permit abroad are considered foreign. Nationalization affects all spheres, but the greatest risks are borne by large and economically attractive assets, including seaports, fishing and mining and processing enterprises. The decision of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation in October 2024 on the absence of a statute of limitations in anti-corruption cases, as well as the recent recognition of the possibility of seizing exchange-traded shares, only intensify this process.

- stated in the message.

Russia is forming a new power and corruption vertical under the guise of migration control - intelligence22.12.25, 20:18 • 3550 views

The intelligence emphasizes that assets rarely remain in state ownership: they are quickly resold, which brings additional revenue to the budget – estimated at about 30 billion rubles as of September – and provides indirect control through investors close to the Kremlin. Less than 1% of cases end in favor of the owners, and the terms of consideration have significantly decreased due to the coordination of law enforcement agencies and courts.

The trend is fueled by budget pressure, high cost of money, low GDP growth, and volatility in foreign trade. There are no foreseeable reasons for a slowdown: nationalization will continue to expand as long as attractive assets remain.

- stated in the message.

Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligence21.12.25, 12:37 • 11326 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Trend