EU plans to scan WhatsApp and Signal messages: Meta warns of threat to freedom

In Europe, as part of the project to combat pedophilia, a plan for controlling messenger chats (Chat Control) is being developed. To detect the spread of child sexual abuse material in instant messages on WhatsApp or Telegram, or via email, companies owning messengers are proposed to check and scan private messages sent within the EU.

Currently, the European Council has only completed the vote on approving Chat Control. At the same time, discussions are ongoing.

Many experts point out that in practice, the introduction of such a norm would legalize mass surveillance of messages and emails of all European citizens.

This would create conditions for spying on users.

In particular, Meta noted that the implementation of chat control also undermines security standards.

The latest proposal from the EU Council Presidency still undermines end-to-end encryption and jeopardizes the privacy, freedom, and digital security of all. - said a Meta group spokesperson for Facebook, which also includes WhatsApp, to Netzpolitik.org.

Here's what other experts say.

Rainer Wendt, head of the German Police Union, emphasized:

Monitoring chats by anyone is the end of privacy, freedom of speech, and democracy. As a union member, I rely on confidential communication, for example, with journalists, colleagues, or politicians. - reads the comment of the representative of the German trade union.

Bitkom IT association managing director Bernhard Rohleder said in a comment to Bild:

Instead of blind data scanning, police and investigators need state-of-the-art technology and more specialists to track down offenders. - noted the expert.

Joachim Türk, Vice President for Child Protection, noted that "investigative bodies are already facing an almost incredible amount of data that they have to review and evaluate."

This ties up resources that would be better used in investigations and prevention. - he explained his logic.

Currently, opponents of the European chat control plan have gained another reprieve, as Berlin has not yet given its consent to the implementation of Chat Control.

Signal messenger head Meredith Whittaker stated that the app is ready to leave the EU if a law is passed that allows authorities to bypass encryption to check private messages.

