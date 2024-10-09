Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58418 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165400 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136967 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142623 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138824 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172144 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96635 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109069 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111170 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41778 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49308 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181432 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199528 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188491 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141452 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141535 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146264 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137708 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154616 views
Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of "Kinzhals" - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 179928 views

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against more than 50 Russian companies, most of which are connected to the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. The first and most well-known on the list is the state-owned Rostec Corporation, which produces a wide range of weapons, including Kinzhal ballistic missiles, which the enemy has again started using to strike Ukraine, UNN reports.

On October 5, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion on Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine.

On October 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose ten-year sanctions against the corporation, which include asset freezes and a ban on business activities in Ukraine.

Companies belonging to Rostec produce up to 80% of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition used in the war against Ukraine. Among them are armored personnel carriers, Su-30, Su-35, Su-57 fighters, helicopters, attack and reconnaissance drones, and much more. The most famous products of the corporation are the "Kinzhal" air defense missiles, which the enemy has again started to use to strike Ukraine.

The enemy used these missiles for the first time since the attack on Ukraine in March 2022. The first "Kinzhal" was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces on May 4, 2023.

At the same time, in 2023, Sergei Chemezov boasted that Rostec had significantly increased its weapons production, including the "Kinzhals". At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence services and military analysts, the production of these missiles does not exceed six units per month.

At the same time, the production of these missiles could be lower, because, as experts emphasize, it depends on high-precision components made in the West.

"The Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of the Iskander missile's modification.

As for the analysis of the microelectronics of enemy missiles, traditionally, everything related to high-tech production is not Russian technology, but the use of a database of components from foreign countries," Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told UNN.

Despite the fact that Rostec itself has been under Western sanctions since 2022, a number of companies associated with it have been able to import high-tech components for the production of missiles, including rockets.

In 2023, The Insider noted in its investigation that 25 companies from Germany, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, Austria, and Poland were involved in the supply chain. This suggests that the EU should pursue a tougher sanctions policy.

"Strengthening the EU's sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. It is high-tech components that are generally key elements in ensuring the functioning of the control, power and navigation systems of Russian missiles. The EU's control over the export of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and munitions. coordinated actions and preservation of the unity of the EU member states and Ukraine in this matter are key to strengthening the sanctions regime and ensuring its effectiveness," said Oleksandr Ruvin during a meeting with David O'Sullivan, the EU Special Representative for the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia.

Other companies subject to Ukrainian sanctions include Uralvagonzavod-trans, which is part of the Uralvagonzavod concern, the only tank manufacturer in Russia, the Kalashnikov innovation center, and a number of aircraft companies.

Sanctions were also imposed on three Chinese companies. In particular, one of them, Shvabe Opto-Electronics, is 100% owned by the Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant. In March of this year, it was reported that through this Chinese company, the plant imported British measuring systems for the production of weapons worth eight million Russian rubles. 

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarPoliticsPublications
sukhyi-su-30Sukhoi Su-30
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
litak-sukhoho-su-57Su-57
european-unionEuropean Union
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising