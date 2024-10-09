Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against more than 50 Russian companies, most of which are connected to the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. The first and most well-known on the list is the state-owned Rostec Corporation, which produces a wide range of weapons, including Kinzhal ballistic missiles, which the enemy has again started using to strike Ukraine, UNN reports.

On October 5, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion on Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine.

On October 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose ten-year sanctions against the corporation, which include asset freezes and a ban on business activities in Ukraine.

Companies belonging to Rostec produce up to 80% of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition used in the war against Ukraine. Among them are armored personnel carriers, Su-30, Su-35, Su-57 fighters, helicopters, attack and reconnaissance drones, and much more. The most famous products of the corporation are the "Kinzhal" air defense missiles, which the enemy has again started to use to strike Ukraine.

The enemy used these missiles for the first time since the attack on Ukraine in March 2022. The first "Kinzhal" was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces on May 4, 2023.

At the same time, in 2023, Sergei Chemezov boasted that Rostec had significantly increased its weapons production, including the "Kinzhals". At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence services and military analysts, the production of these missiles does not exceed six units per month.

At the same time, the production of these missiles could be lower, because, as experts emphasize, it depends on high-precision components made in the West.

"The Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of the Iskander missile's modification.

As for the analysis of the microelectronics of enemy missiles, traditionally, everything related to high-tech production is not Russian technology, but the use of a database of components from foreign countries," Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told UNN.

Despite the fact that Rostec itself has been under Western sanctions since 2022, a number of companies associated with it have been able to import high-tech components for the production of missiles, including rockets.

In 2023, The Insider noted in its investigation that 25 companies from Germany, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, Austria, and Poland were involved in the supply chain. This suggests that the EU should pursue a tougher sanctions policy.

"Strengthening the EU's sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. It is high-tech components that are generally key elements in ensuring the functioning of the control, power and navigation systems of Russian missiles. The EU's control over the export of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and munitions. coordinated actions and preservation of the unity of the EU member states and Ukraine in this matter are key to strengthening the sanctions regime and ensuring its effectiveness," said Oleksandr Ruvin during a meeting with David O'Sullivan, the EU Special Representative for the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia.

Other companies subject to Ukrainian sanctions include Uralvagonzavod-trans, which is part of the Uralvagonzavod concern, the only tank manufacturer in Russia, the Kalashnikov innovation center, and a number of aircraft companies.

Sanctions were also imposed on three Chinese companies. In particular, one of them, Shvabe Opto-Electronics, is 100% owned by the Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant. In March of this year, it was reported that through this Chinese company, the plant imported British measuring systems for the production of weapons worth eight million Russian rubles.