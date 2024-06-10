The Air Force told how critical the loss of the Su-57 is for the Russian Federation

the Russians only used Su-57 aircraft near the Ukrainian borders a few times, given the high cost and potential image risks if they were destroyed. Despite this, Russia still has an impressive fleet capable of performing various combat missions using guided missiles and aerial bombs. This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Yevlash said that the use of Su-57 aircraft by the Russians was not frequent, but it was recorded in the airspace, near the borders with Ukraine.

"They understood how expensive this plane was and understood how dangerous it was to approach the Ukrainian borders with this plane. The defeat of such an aircraft is primarily an image loss," the speaker says.

He adds that there are up to 1.5 thousand different aircraft in Russia that perform various combat tasks.

"Of course, the destruction of one or two aircraft is powerful, but Russia still has a serious fleet that can carry not only guided missiles of the x - 69 type, but other guided aircraft bombs," Yevlash said.

He notes that during the entire period of the full-scale invasion, the Russians used the Su-57 several times.

Recall

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.