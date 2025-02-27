SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

Yuriy Slyusar, director of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation, which supplies aircraft to the Russian army, is suspected of aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. The SBU has collected evidence against him, and comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Slyusar has reformatted the work of the Russian aviation industry to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex. In particular, he has increased the production and modernization of combat aircraft for the bombing of Ukraine and since February 24, 2022, has ensured the production of more than 100 aircraft: Tu-22M3 bombers and MiG-31 fighters. These aircraft attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with cruise and ballistic missiles, including Daggers.

Also, under Slyusar's leadership, the Rashists receive Su-24M, Su-25, Su-35, Su-57 fighters and Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft.

The official coordinates actions with the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and executes their “defense” order.

The SBU served Slyusar a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive war by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

