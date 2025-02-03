In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people were convicted of high treason last year - RMA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 32914 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70191 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103284 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106608 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102555 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130481 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103594 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103754 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113324 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 32943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153287 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3765 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113324 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138809 views
In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people were convicted of high treason last year - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60071 views

Law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia region investigated more than 720 crimes against national security. Among those convicted are high-ranking collaborators, including the mayor of Enerhodar and the deputy pseudo-governor.

Over the past year, law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia region investigated more than 720 crimes against the foundations of national security, and 28 people were convicted. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

On the facts of high treason, 38 people were notified of suspicion, 28 people were convicted. Collaboration charges were brought against 245 people, and 203 people were convicted. 12 people were notified of suspicion of aiding and abetting the aggressor state, 18 people were convicted

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that among the accused and convicted in 2024 there are a significant number of top collaborators: the mayor of Enerhodar, the deputy pseudo-governor, the head of the “Ministry of Labor”, the chief police officer of occupied Vesele, as well as occupation “judges”.

Suspicion was also served on persons who illegally disseminated information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorified its participants.

As a result of the pre-trial investigation, 329 indictments were sent to court, summarized the head of the RMA.

Enemy agent spying on Ukrainian ships detained in Odesa

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising