In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people were convicted of high treason last year - RMA

Over the past year, law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia region investigated more than 720 crimes against the foundations of national security, and 28 people were convicted. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

On the facts of high treason, 38 people were notified of suspicion, 28 people were convicted. Collaboration charges were brought against 245 people, and 203 people were convicted. 12 people were notified of suspicion of aiding and abetting the aggressor state, 18 people were convicted - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that among the accused and convicted in 2024 there are a significant number of top collaborators: the mayor of Enerhodar, the deputy pseudo-governor, the head of the “Ministry of Labor”, the chief police officer of occupied Vesele, as well as occupation “judges”.

Suspicion was also served on persons who illegally disseminated information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorified its participants.

As a result of the pre-trial investigation, 329 indictments were sent to court, summarized the head of the RMA.

Enemy agent spying on Ukrainian ships detained in Odesa