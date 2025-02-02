ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Enemy agent spying on Ukrainian ships detained in Odesa

Enemy agent spying on Ukrainian ships detained in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33748 views

A 37-year-old FSB agent was detained in Odesa, collecting data on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships and air defense positions. The offender passed the collected information to the occupiers via a messenger to plan missile attacks.

The invaders planned to use the defendant's data to prepare combat operations in the maritime zone.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

In Odesa, the SBU military counterintelligence detained an FSB agent who was spying on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships defending Ukraine's maritime waters.

According to the investigation, the defendant reconnoitered the basing points and routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ships near the Odesa port. The occupiers planned to use this data to prepare combat operations in the maritime zone using cruise missiles and kamikaze drones.

In order to direct enemy weapons “bypassing” Ukrainian air defense, the agent received an additional task to identify the firing positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. 

- the post reads.

The suspect drove around the coast of the regional center in his own car and secretly took photos and recorded the geolocation of military facilities on his phone. The agent sent the collected information via messenger to his Russian supervisor.

SBU specialists documented the agent's crimes step by step and detained him at his place of residence in Odesa.

Former MP from the Party of Regions helped the enemy to attack Sumy region01.11.24, 10:14 • 18776 views

During the searches in the detainee's apartment, the SBU found a cell phone and a computer that the offender used to communicate with the FSB. According to the investigation, the traitor was a 37-year-old unemployed Odesa resident who came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Judge Ivchenko, suspected of high treason, was not taken into custody: HCJ decision23.01.25, 18:28 • 28046 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

