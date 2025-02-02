Enemy agent spying on Ukrainian ships detained in Odesa

The invaders planned to use the defendant's data to prepare combat operations in the maritime zone.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

In Odesa, the SBU military counterintelligence detained an FSB agent who was spying on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships defending Ukraine's maritime waters.

According to the investigation, the defendant reconnoitered the basing points and routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ships near the Odesa port. The occupiers planned to use this data to prepare combat operations in the maritime zone using cruise missiles and kamikaze drones.

In order to direct enemy weapons “bypassing” Ukrainian air defense, the agent received an additional task to identify the firing positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - the post reads.

The suspect drove around the coast of the regional center in his own car and secretly took photos and recorded the geolocation of military facilities on his phone. The agent sent the collected information via messenger to his Russian supervisor.

SBU specialists documented the agent's crimes step by step and detained him at his place of residence in Odesa.

During the searches in the detainee's apartment, the SBU found a cell phone and a computer that the offender used to communicate with the FSB. According to the investigation, the traitor was a 37-year-old unemployed Odesa resident who came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

