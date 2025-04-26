$41.690.02
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 5038 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

07:10 PM • 12235 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

04:43 PM • 14449 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 27555 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 39156 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48158 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

April 25, 09:10 AM • 36893 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39736 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 80471 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57946 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

The Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The Russians are closing mines in the occupied Donbas, which were previously transferred to pseudo-investors. The scheme: to steal, close, destroy everything that remained after Ukraine.

The Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability"

The Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, the Russians are officially "returning" nine of the fifteen mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas that were previously "leased" to so-called investors.

They say it's not profitable. In fact, after the "lease" to pseudo-investors, the mines were simply squeezed out and finished off.

- the statement reads.

"The explanation is coal prices, expenses. The truth is looted industry, toxic waste and zero prospects. This is a scheme that was worked out in Crimea: steal, close, destroy everything that remained after Ukraine," the CNS added.

Let us remind you

The SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Sviato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused the state 5 billion hryvnias in damages.

Russians loot mines in TOT - resistance24.08.24, 21:30 • 54038 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

