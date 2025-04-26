The Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, the Russians are officially "returning" nine of the fifteen mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas that were previously "leased" to so-called investors.

They say it's not profitable. In fact, after the "lease" to pseudo-investors, the mines were simply squeezed out and finished off. - the statement reads.

"The explanation is coal prices, expenses. The truth is looted industry, toxic waste and zero prospects. This is a scheme that was worked out in Crimea: steal, close, destroy everything that remained after Ukraine," the CNS added.

Let us remind you

The SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Sviato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused the state 5 billion hryvnias in damages.

Russians loot mines in TOT - resistance