Russians loot mines in TOT - resistance

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 39425 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 135151 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 140469 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231640 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169227 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162422 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147102 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215886 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202630 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41636 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45063 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 37801 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104471 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99955 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228833 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216230 views
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99955 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104471 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156976 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155814 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159658 views
Russians loot mines in TOT - resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53997 views

The occupiers are planning to sell state-owned mines in Luhansk region to unknown “investors”. Most of the mines have already been closed and looted, and the debt to the miners is growing.

The Russian occupiers continue to loot the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the mines that were once the backbone of the country's coal mining industry. Currently, the Russians are actively looking for so-called “investors” for mines in the Luhansk region, despite the fact that the debt to miners continues to grow. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN

Details

Most mines in these areas have already been closed and looted. There is an acute shortage of workers in the region, and those who remain have not been paid for months.

The occupiers plan to sell all state-owned mines to unknown “investors” who, according to previous experience in the neighboring Donetsk region, will simply take out the equipment and close the mines.

The National Resistance Center calls on citizens to report collaborators in order to bring them to justice. The anonymity of appeals is guaranteed.

Russia is exporting Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories to Iran - Resistance22.08.24, 17:36 • 22788 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy

