The Russian occupiers continue to loot the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the mines that were once the backbone of the country's coal mining industry. Currently, the Russians are actively looking for so-called “investors” for mines in the Luhansk region, despite the fact that the debt to miners continues to grow. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

Most mines in these areas have already been closed and looted. There is an acute shortage of workers in the region, and those who remain have not been paid for months.

The occupiers plan to sell all state-owned mines to unknown “investors” who, according to previous experience in the neighboring Donetsk region, will simply take out the equipment and close the mines.

The National Resistance Center calls on citizens to report collaborators in order to bring them to justice. The anonymity of appeals is guaranteed.

