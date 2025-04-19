Russia's losses at the front in Ukraine reached 940 thousand troops

Over the past day on the front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1180 Russian occupiers. In total, during the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation army lost over 940 thousand military personnel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.04.25 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ 940150 (+1180) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10676 (+14)

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 22266 (+9)

artillery systems ‒ 26600 (+70)

MLRS ‒ 1368 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1139 (+3)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 33176 (+111)

cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (+3)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tankers ‒ 45162 (+208)

special equipment ‒ 3858 (0)

Recall

Border guards of the "Hart" brigade delivered a series of strikes on Russian positions. A fuel and lubricants depot, engineering equipment were destroyed, and 18 occupiers were eliminated.

Ukraine presents the latest naval drones and "Trident" laser weapon