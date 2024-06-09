For the first time in History: Ukraine hit a Su-57 at a Russian airfield located almost 600 km away. from the front-Gur

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line. This was reported on Sunday in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

On June 8, 2024, a Su-57 multirole fighter of the aggressor state was hit on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, located 589 kilometers from the line of contact - told in Gur.

Satellite images of the enemy airfield show that on the seventh of June the Su-57 is intact, and on the eighth it appeared craters from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire caused by fire damage.

As indicated in the Gur, the Su-57 is the most modern fighter in Moscow, which is capable of using X ― 59 and x-69 missiles for strikes. the Russian Aerospace Forces are armed with only a few units of these combat aircraft.

" the defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history, " the Gur noted.

