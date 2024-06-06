Destruction of a Russian tugboat in Crimea: Gur told the details of the operation and showed a video

On June 6, as a result of the operation of the Main Directorate fighters of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine , the Russian project 498 Saturn or Proteus raid tug was destroyed off the coast of Crimea. About it UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine.

On June 6, 2024, Special Forces of the 9th Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine launched a successful strike on the Russian project 498 Saturn or Proteus raid tug off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea - says the Gur statement.

The intelligence service pointed out that as a result of the operation in the water area of Lake Panskoe, another vessel of the Russian invaders was destroyed.

The fire defeat was inflicted after a successful breakthrough of the line of the invaders ' defensive barriers in the Black Sea water area.

