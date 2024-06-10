"There is, of course, hysteria" - Yusov on the reaction of Russians to the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45559 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135790 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169667 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162655 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203106 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"There is, of course, hysteria" - Yusov on the reaction of Russians to the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons

"There is, of course, hysteria" - Yusov on the reaction of Russians to the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21294 views

Russian propagandists, military personnel and civilians are hysterical because of permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons, says a representative of the Gur.

Russians Are Hysterical among propagandists, military and civilian, because of the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons. The occupiers take into account new additional risks and try to draw their forces and resources to a greater distance in order to insure themselves. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Monday by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andrey Yusov, reports UNN.

We can all observe the reaction with you, if you monitor the information swamp behind the curb, then there is, of course, hysteria. In principle, the same reaction is observed among propagandists, both among the military and among civilians. As for the real change in enemy tactics, of course, they take into account new additional risks and try to pull their forces and means to insure themselves at a greater distance. Any additional opportunities for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces and additional threats to the enemy - this works in our favor

Yusov said.

Recall

The representative of the Gur Yusov noted that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is furious because of the defeat of the Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation , which is located 589 kilometers from the front line. The reaction in the Kremlin is very hot and palpable, because they tried to carefully hide and protect the Su-57.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
litak-sukhoho-su-57Su-57

