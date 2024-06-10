Russians Are Hysterical among propagandists, military and civilian, because of the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons. The occupiers take into account new additional risks and try to draw their forces and resources to a greater distance in order to insure themselves. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Monday by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andrey Yusov, reports UNN.

We can all observe the reaction with you, if you monitor the information swamp behind the curb, then there is, of course, hysteria. In principle, the same reaction is observed among propagandists, both among the military and among civilians. As for the real change in enemy tactics, of course, they take into account new additional risks and try to pull their forces and means to insure themselves at a greater distance. Any additional opportunities for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces and additional threats to the enemy - this works in our favor Yusov said.

Recall

The representative of the Gur Yusov noted that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is furious because of the defeat of the Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation , which is located 589 kilometers from the front line. The reaction in the Kremlin is very hot and palpable, because they tried to carefully hide and protect the Su-57.