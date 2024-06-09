Defense Forces hit four Russian air defense systems in a day – General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13316 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132267 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137668 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167891 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146773 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213923 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101107 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45053 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54163 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77897 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226953 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214486 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77897 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156128 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154999 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158874 views
Defense Forces hit four Russian air defense systems in a day – General Staff

Defense Forces hit four Russian air defense systems in a day – General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105628 views

In one day, the Defense Forces attacked 21 areas of concentration of Russian troops, 4 air defense systems and other important enemy facilities./

Air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day  hit 21 areas of concentration of personnel, four air defense systems of the Russian Federation. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 21 areas of personnel concentration, four air defense systems and several other important enemy facilities

- the message says.

It is reported that since the beginning of the current day, as of this time, there have been 39 military clashes. The invaders carried out 558 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Russian troops also launched a missile strike, seven airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs, and have already used 35 kamikaze drones," the General Staff informs.

In addition, according to updated information, over the past day, the enemy carried out 48 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements using 59 Kabiv, used 36 kamikaze drones of operational and tactical level, almost 1,280 FPV drones,  carried out about four thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 83 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi - storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

It is also reported that Russian invaders from the directions of Shebekino and Belgorod (Russia) carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy, Staritsa, Volchansk, Veseloe, Stary Saltov, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Kupyansk, Novoegorovka, Kharkiv region. Also, enemy aircraft hit the areas of the Serebryansky Forest of the Luhansk region, Novoaleksandrovka, Ilyinka, Vodiane, Severny, Novoselovka of the first Donetsk region.

Another plus of 1,270 invaders and 26 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses09.06.24, 07:17 • 40757 views

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
litak-sukhoho-su-57Su-57
ukraineUkraine

