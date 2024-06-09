Defense Forces hit four Russian air defense systems in a day – General Staff

Air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day hit 21 areas of concentration of personnel, four air defense systems of the Russian Federation. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 21 areas of personnel concentration, four air defense systems and several other important enemy facilities - the message says.

It is reported that since the beginning of the current day, as of this time, there have been 39 military clashes. The invaders carried out 558 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Russian troops also launched a missile strike, seven airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs, and have already used 35 kamikaze drones," the General Staff informs.

In addition, according to updated information, over the past day, the enemy carried out 48 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements using 59 Kabiv, used 36 kamikaze drones of operational and tactical level, almost 1,280 FPV drones, carried out about four thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 83 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi - storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

It is also reported that Russian invaders from the directions of Shebekino and Belgorod (Russia) carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy, Staritsa, Volchansk, Veseloe, Stary Saltov, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Kupyansk, Novoegorovka, Kharkiv region. Also, enemy aircraft hit the areas of the Serebryansky Forest of the Luhansk region, Novoaleksandrovka, Ilyinka, Vodiane, Severny, Novoselovka of the first Donetsk region.

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.