Another plus of 1,270 invaders and 26 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 518 560 people, 7869 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel-about 518 560 (+1270) people,

tanks ‒ 7869 (+26) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15131 (+26) units,

artillery systems - 13593 (+60) units,

MLRS – 1097 (+2) units,

air defense systems-836 (+2) units,

aircraft-357 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 10982 (+37),

cruise missiles ‒ 2277 (+0),

ships ‒ boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tankers - 18562 (+78) units,

special equipment-2253 (+5).

General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk