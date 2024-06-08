General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk

Since the beginning of this day, 34 clashes have already occurred at the front, and 10 have already occurred in the Pokrovsky direction, in Kharkiv three attacks of the invaders continue in the Volchansk area, and the situation is tense in the Kupyansky direction, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 11:00 on June 8, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 34 military clashes have already taken place. The Russian invaders carried out 12 air strikes with sixteen guided aerial bombs and 513 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

It is reported that the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In the Kharkiv Direction, three attacks of the invaders are currently continuing in the area of Volchansk. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 136 manpower in the direction. Five artillery systems, seven vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. 36 shelters of enemy personnel and one ammunition depot were hit.

In the Kupyansky direction, the situation is tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been three military clashes. In the area of Makeyevka, the attack was repelled, and two continue near Grekovka and Nevsky.

In the Limansky direction, a battle takes place near Ternov, without success for the enemy.

In the Seversky Direction, five attempts of the occupiers to move forward in the areas of Belogorovka, Razdolovka and Vyalka were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, two enemy assaults have been repulsed since the beginning of the day in the areas of Ivanovo and Andreevka.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of Ukrainian territory. The enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol and Novopokrovsky. There have already been 10 clashes today. Four attacks were repulsed. Five more are continuing. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. according to updated information, in the Pokrovsky direction, yesterday the enemy lost 261 invaders killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, three guns and mortars, six vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the enemy twice launched assault operations near Praskoveyevka. One attack was successfully repelled. The battle continues.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the Russian aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to improve the tactical situation in the area of Novoprokopovka.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders once tried to push back our defenders in the area of Krynok. No losses of positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff stressed.

summary for the past day

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, 101 military clashes occurred. in total, during the day that passed, the Russian invaders launched three missile and 101 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements (in particular, with the use of seven missiles and 70 Kabs), carried out more than 3,500 attacks from various types of weapons, 89 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 16 places of gathering of personnel, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, an area of concentration of military equipment and two control points, the General Staff reported.

