General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20481 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132923 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168221 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101610 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49145 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102008 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83579 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214419 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227431 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214933 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83579 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102008 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159072 views
Actual
General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk

General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21101 views

Since the beginning of this day, 34 clashes have already occurred at the front, and 10 have already occurred in the Pokrovsky direction, three attacks of invaders in the Volchansk area continue in Kharkiv, and the situation is tense in the Kupyansky direction.

Since the beginning of this day, 34 clashes have already occurred at the front, and 10 have already occurred in the Pokrovsky direction, in Kharkiv three attacks of the invaders continue in the Volchansk area, and the situation is tense in the Kupyansky direction, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 11:00 on June 8, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 34 military clashes have already taken place. The Russian invaders carried out 12 air strikes with sixteen guided aerial bombs and 513 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

It is reported that the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In the Kharkiv Direction, three attacks of the invaders are currently continuing in the area of Volchansk. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 136 manpower in the direction. Five artillery systems, seven vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. 36 shelters of enemy personnel and one ammunition depot were hit.

In the Kupyansky direction, the situation is tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been three military clashes. In the area of Makeyevka, the attack was repelled, and two continue near Grekovka and Nevsky. 

In the Limansky direction, a battle takes place near Ternov, without success for the enemy.

In the Seversky Direction, five attempts of the occupiers to move forward in the areas of Belogorovka, Razdolovka and Vyalka were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, two enemy assaults have been repulsed since the beginning of the day in the areas of Ivanovo and Andreevka.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of Ukrainian territory. The enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol and Novopokrovsky. There have already been 10 clashes today. Four attacks were repulsed. Five more are continuing. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. according to updated information, in the Pokrovsky direction, yesterday the enemy lost 261 invaders killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, three guns and mortars, six vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the enemy twice launched assault operations near Praskoveyevka. One attack was successfully repelled. The battle continues.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the Russian aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to improve the tactical situation in the area of Novoprokopovka.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders once tried to push back our defenders in the area of Krynok. No losses of positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff stressed.

summary for the past day

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, 101 military clashes occurred. in total, during the day that passed, the Russian invaders launched three missile and 101 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements (in particular, with the use of seven missiles and 70 Kabs), carried out more than 3,500 attacks from various types of weapons, 89 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 16 places of gathering of personnel, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, an area of concentration of military equipment and two control points, the General Staff reported.

Another plus of 1,210 invaders and 9 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses08.06.24, 07:23 • 49226 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
makiivkaMakiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising