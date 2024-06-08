Another plus of 1,210 invaders and 9 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 517,290 people, 7,843 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel-about 517 290 (+1210) people,

tanks ‒ 7843 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles-15105 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 13533 (+36) units,

MLRS – 1095 (+0) units,

air defense systems-834 (+1) units,

aircraft-357 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAVs – 10945 (+59),

cruise missiles ‒ 2277 (+7),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) od,

submarines - 1 (+0) od,

automotive equipment and tankers – 18484 (+68) od,

special equipment-2248 (+10).

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine