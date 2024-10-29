Russians fire missiles at Odesa region: a man is killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian Su-30 fired two X-31P guided missiles at Odesa region from the Black Sea. The attack killed a 71-year-old man who was near the sea.
This afternoon, Odesa region was subjected to a rocket attack by Russian troops, a man who was near the sea was killed, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"In the afternoon, the Russians attacked our region with two X-31P guided missiles, which did not reach their targets. The missiles were launched by a Russian Su-30 fighter jet from the Black Sea. Unfortunately, a fragment of one of the enemy missiles killed a 71-year-old man in Odesa region who was near the sea. I express my sincere condolences to the family..." - Kiper wrote.
The Head of RMA emphasized: "Please stay in safe places during the air alert! It can save your life and health!
