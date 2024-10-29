Two explosions occurred in Odesa after missile launch was prevented
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions were reported in Odesa after the Air Force warned of missiles heading toward the region. The first explosion occurred at around 12:35, and the head of the RMA called on people to take cover.
Two explosions occurred in Odesa today, October 29, after the Air Force warned of enemy missiles flying in the direction of the region, UNN reports .
According to Suspilne, the first explosion was heard around 12:35 p.m. Later, another one was heard.
Prior to that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a missile heading toward Odesa region and of a repeat launch.
RMA head Oleh Kiper urged people to stay in shelters.