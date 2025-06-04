$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 10274 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 22732 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 21684 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 191731 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 153502 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 252299 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128455 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231438 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141363 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143554 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Born with a brain tumor: a newborn boy was operated on in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The child was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma in the 5th month of pregnancy. After birth, the boy underwent chemotherapy, but the tumor continued to grow, so doctors decided to perform surgery.

Born with a brain tumor: a newborn boy was operated on in Lviv

In St. Nicholas Children's Hospital in Lviv, neurosurgeons removed a brain tumor from a newborn baby. The tumor was 5 centimeters in size and occupied a third of the child's brain. This was reported in the press service of the First Medical Association of Lviv, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parents learned about the neoplasm in the 5th month of pregnancy.

During the ultrasound, specialists noticed a "black ball" in the baby's brain

- the message says.

Having discovered the threat, the family decided to give birth in a Lviv hospital, where multidisciplinary teams work.

After the boy was born, he underwent an MRI and it was discovered that the tumor occupied a third of his brain. The child's weight was insufficient for surgery, so doctors started chemotherapy.

"After a month of treatment, the tumor continued to grow. So the only option was a super-complex and risky operation. Without it, the boy would not have lived to be a year old," the press service of the First TMO of Lviv reported.

At the time of removal, the tumor was five centimeters in size. Neurosurgeons removed the neoplasm through the left lateral ventricle. Doctors also managed to avoid damage to areas of the brain responsible for vision and endocrine regulation.

According to the results of the histological examination, the boy had a craniopharyngioma. According to doctors, this is a rare benign neoplasm of embryonic origin. It accounts for 6% of all brain tumors that form in children.

Two weeks later, neurosurgeons performed the next stage of the operation - they installed a liquor-shunting system for Mykola to safely drain excess cerebrospinal fluid and prevent brain swelling. Subsequently, the child's condition was monitored by specialists from the pediatric department and endocrinologists. And when the baby's biochemical parameters improved, he and his mother were discharged home.

Let us remind you

In Zaporizhzhia, a 15-year-old boy who had been on dialysis for 6 years was transplanted a kidney from a deceased donor. The donor's family saved the lives of two patients by donating the second kidney to Lviv.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

