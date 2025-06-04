Born with a brain tumor: a newborn boy was operated on in Lviv

In St. Nicholas Children's Hospital in Lviv, neurosurgeons removed a brain tumor from a newborn baby. The tumor was 5 centimeters in size and occupied a third of the child's brain. This was reported in the press service of the First Medical Association of Lviv, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parents learned about the neoplasm in the 5th month of pregnancy.

During the ultrasound, specialists noticed a "black ball" in the baby's brain - the message says.

Having discovered the threat, the family decided to give birth in a Lviv hospital, where multidisciplinary teams work.

After the boy was born, he underwent an MRI and it was discovered that the tumor occupied a third of his brain. The child's weight was insufficient for surgery, so doctors started chemotherapy.

"After a month of treatment, the tumor continued to grow. So the only option was a super-complex and risky operation. Without it, the boy would not have lived to be a year old," the press service of the First TMO of Lviv reported.

At the time of removal, the tumor was five centimeters in size. Neurosurgeons removed the neoplasm through the left lateral ventricle. Doctors also managed to avoid damage to areas of the brain responsible for vision and endocrine regulation.

According to the results of the histological examination, the boy had a craniopharyngioma. According to doctors, this is a rare benign neoplasm of embryonic origin. It accounts for 6% of all brain tumors that form in children.

Two weeks later, neurosurgeons performed the next stage of the operation - they installed a liquor-shunting system for Mykola to safely drain excess cerebrospinal fluid and prevent brain swelling. Subsequently, the child's condition was monitored by specialists from the pediatric department and endocrinologists. And when the baby's biochemical parameters improved, he and his mother were discharged home.

