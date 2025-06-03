Operation on the edge of the possible: doctors of the Shalimov Center saved a soldier with a punctured lung

After a severe wound at the front near Vovchansk, the soldier went through a series of critical conditions, two erosive hemorrhages, and sepsis, but survived thanks to a highly complex surgical intervention by doctors.

Details

This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov. Oleksandr is a current soldier who voluntarily went to the ATO back in 2015, and in 2022 he again joined the ranks of the assault unit. Last year, near Vovchansk, he suffered a serious mine-explosive injury.

A fragment entered the chest, pierced the right lung, and damaged the brachiocephalic trunk - a large main vessel that supplies blood to the brain and right arm. - say the doctors.

The operation was performed immediately. Kharkiv surgeons were able to stop the bleeding and installed an artificial vessel in the critical artery. But the struggle had only just begun.

The patient developed a graft infection, a fistula formed, which together provoked anastomosis failure. - say the doctors.

The result is sepsis, recurrent erosive bleeding, thrombosis. Oleksandr was evacuated to the National Military Medical Center, and then to the specialized Shalimov Center for a technically complex operation.

There were many complications: multi-resistant infection, inflammatory changes in tissues, risk of fatal bleeding. The infected graft was removed. The state of blood supply to the brain and arm was compensated, so artery reconstruction was not required, while intensive treatment of inflammation and infection was continued.

After a few weeks, Oleksandr's condition stabilized. The temperature normalized, blood cultures showed a negative result. Infection of vascular grafts is one of the most difficult problems in modern vascular surgery and poses a threat to the patient's life, doctors emphasize.

Our Center is ready to provide patients with such complications with the most modern and accessible high-tech surgical care. - emphasize the doctors.

