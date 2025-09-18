NBA star's estate listed for sale for $11 million

A six-bedroom estate in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, once owned by NBA star Bradley Beal, is listed for sale for $11 million, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

This 0.8-hectare home was built in 2016 and purchased by Big Panda (Bradley Beal) in 2019 when he played for the Washington Wizards. It features a stunning underground basketball court and an outdoor tennis/sports court.

"Often, homes have a half-basketball court, but in this case, the court is full-sized," said Robert Greenewiczki, who is listing the property for sale with Adam Reckliffe, Christopher Leary, and Mika Smith of HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby's International Realty. "Bradley Beal lived there from the time the house was built until 2023, when it was purchased by the sellers."

The property was sold in November 2023 for $9.185 million when the NBA star moved to the Phoenix Suns. Earlier this year, the property was listed for private sale, but this is the first public offering.

Stylish living room with designer lighting and a cozy fireplace. Realtor.com

Luxurious kitchen with marble countertops and a large kitchen island with a sink. Realtor.com

Spacious living room with built-in cabinets and a fireplace opens onto a covered terrace. Realtor.com

This house is a dream for any sports enthusiast, and it can certainly become home to another athlete, the publication notes.

"There's also a jacuzzi, a pool, a gazebo, and a green area for playing soccer or other outdoor sports," Greenewiczki noted. "One of the main features of the house is the ability to combine indoor and outdoor space. It's located on a level, flat plot, which is unique in itself and not often found. In addition, the house is very secluded, surrounded by well-maintained landscaping."

The 1250 square meter interior, designed by GTM Architects, boasts custom millwork, designer lighting, high ceilings, and large windows.

"Everything inside has recently been updated and renovated, and looks as luxurious as possible," he said. The owners have invested $1 million since purchasing the house in 2023. The house attracts widespread attention because it was originally built for entertaining, but is not too large for everyday family life.

The built-in bar was designed for entertaining. Realtor.com

The six-bedroom estate also features a full-sized indoor basketball court. Realtor.com

The resort-style backyard features a pool, hot tub, pool house, and sports court. Realtor.com

This four-story residence is located in the Avenel Community, equipped with an elevator for easy access to each floor. From the large foyer, you can access the formal dining room and living room. A two-sided gas fireplace is shared by the living room and study.

The chef's kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, marble countertops, and a large island with a sink for meal preparation and a breakfast bar. The family room with suspended ceilings has a built-in bar with a sink and a separate wine bar with a pantry designed for entertaining guests.

"I think the next owner will be a wealthy person who will likely use it as their primary residence," Greenewiczki notes. "Someone might want to buy it as an entertainment venue or as a trophy property."

Upstairs is the master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom featuring a soaking tub, a huge glass shower, and two separate sinks. This wonderful corner also has two boutique-style walk-in closets and two French doors leading to a private terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds.

The lower level features a recreation room with a wet bar, a fitness center, a guest suite, additional storage space, and access to a dedicated indoor full-sized basketball court.

Outside, the resort-style backyard also features a covered patio and a fire pit.

"The address of the house is Bethesda, one of the first suburbs outside Washington, D.C.," he noted. "It's also five minutes from the Congressional Country Club. It's a true oasis, even though you're only 15 minutes from the city."

