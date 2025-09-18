NBA star's estate listed for sale for $11 million

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 2730 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 9052 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 17289 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 12749 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 12902 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21925 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14249 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42434 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42859 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33030 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 10090 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 18826 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 16979 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 7806 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 7778 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 7994 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 17281 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17107 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21919 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42429 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 18963 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22510 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 22921 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21584 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 50962 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander

NBA star's estate listed for sale for $11 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Former NBA star Bradley Beal's six-bedroom estate in Bethesda, Maryland, is listed for sale for $11 million. The house, built in 2016 and purchased by Beal in 2019, features an indoor basketball court and an outdoor tennis court.

NBA star's estate listed for sale for $11 million

A six-bedroom estate in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, once owned by NBA star Bradley Beal, is listed for sale for $11 million, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

This 0.8-hectare home was built in 2016 and purchased by Big Panda (Bradley Beal) in 2019 when he played for the Washington Wizards. It features a stunning underground basketball court and an outdoor tennis/sports court.

"Often, homes have a half-basketball court, but in this case, the court is full-sized," said Robert Greenewiczki, who is listing the property for sale with Adam Reckliffe, Christopher Leary, and Mika Smith of HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby's International Realty. "Bradley Beal lived there from the time the house was built until 2023, when it was purchased by the sellers."

The property was sold in November 2023 for $9.185 million when the NBA star moved to the Phoenix Suns. Earlier this year, the property was listed for private sale, but this is the first public offering.

Stylish living room with designer lighting and a cozy fireplace. Realtor.com
Stylish living room with designer lighting and a cozy fireplace. Realtor.com
Luxurious kitchen with marble countertops and a large kitchen island with a sink. Realtor.com
Luxurious kitchen with marble countertops and a large kitchen island with a sink. Realtor.com
Spacious living room with built-in cabinets and a fireplace opens onto a covered terrace. Realtor.com
Spacious living room with built-in cabinets and a fireplace opens onto a covered terrace. Realtor.com

This house is a dream for any sports enthusiast, and it can certainly become home to another athlete, the publication notes.

"There's also a jacuzzi, a pool, a gazebo, and a green area for playing soccer or other outdoor sports," Greenewiczki noted. "One of the main features of the house is the ability to combine indoor and outdoor space. It's located on a level, flat plot, which is unique in itself and not often found. In addition, the house is very secluded, surrounded by well-maintained landscaping."

The 1250 square meter interior, designed by GTM Architects, boasts custom millwork, designer lighting, high ceilings, and large windows.

"Everything inside has recently been updated and renovated, and looks as luxurious as possible," he said. The owners have invested $1 million since purchasing the house in 2023. The house attracts widespread attention because it was originally built for entertaining, but is not too large for everyday family life.

The built-in bar was designed for entertaining. Realtor.com
The built-in bar was designed for entertaining. Realtor.com
The six-bedroom estate also features a full-sized indoor basketball court. Realtor.com
The six-bedroom estate also features a full-sized indoor basketball court. Realtor.com
The resort-style backyard features a pool, hot tub, pool house, and sports court. Realtor.com
The resort-style backyard features a pool, hot tub, pool house, and sports court. Realtor.com

This four-story residence is located in the Avenel Community, equipped with an elevator for easy access to each floor. From the large foyer, you can access the formal dining room and living room. A two-sided gas fireplace is shared by the living room and study.

The chef's kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, marble countertops, and a large island with a sink for meal preparation and a breakfast bar. The family room with suspended ceilings has a built-in bar with a sink and a separate wine bar with a pantry designed for entertaining guests.

"I think the next owner will be a wealthy person who will likely use it as their primary residence," Greenewiczki notes. "Someone might want to buy it as an entertainment venue or as a trophy property."

Upstairs is the master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom featuring a soaking tub, a huge glass shower, and two separate sinks. This wonderful corner also has two boutique-style walk-in closets and two French doors leading to a private terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds.

The lower level features a recreation room with a wet bar, a fitness center, a guest suite, additional storage space, and access to a dedicated indoor full-sized basketball court.

Outside, the resort-style backyard also features a covered patio and a fire pit.

"The address of the house is Bethesda, one of the first suburbs outside Washington, D.C.," he noted. "It's also five minutes from the Congressional Country Club. It's a true oasis, even though you're only 15 minutes from the city."

Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million01.09.25, 13:27 • 72482 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Washington, D.C.
United States