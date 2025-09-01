Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million

$41.320.06
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 22923 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 18648 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 32948 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 42289 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 41286 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 37474 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 26655 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 22298 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53280 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90309 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 50149 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 49784 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 36965 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 34603 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 27018 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 4738 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 32950 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 42291 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 41289 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 37477 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 180 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 123482 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 255092 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 277320 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 273653 views
Mi-8
Fake news
The Times
ChatGPT
S-300 missile system

Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Actor Brad Pitt bought a 780 sq. m Spanish-style house in Hollywood Hills for $12 million. The sellers were musician Dave Cooning and his wife Emily Cooning.

Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million

Oscar winner Brad Pitt has expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a house in the prestigious Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles) area for $12 million. The estate was sold by The Killers band musician Dave Keuning and his wife, interior designer Emily Keuning.

Details 

Oscar winner Brad Pitt has expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a house in the prestigious Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles) area for $12 million. The estate was sold by The Killers band musician Dave Keuning and his wife, interior designer Emily Keuning.

The acquisition came shortly after Pitt sold another property in Los Angeles, where a burglary recently occurred.

In August, other celebrities also showed activity in the real estate market:

Jake Gyllenhaal sold his apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood (New York) for $14 million, although he bought it in 2017 for $8.6 million.

Among the neighbors in this prestigious building were Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Meg Ryan and Harry Styles.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec also closed deals.

British Queen Camilla revealed how she fought off an attacker as a teenager01.09.25, 12:25 • 1362 views

