Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
Kyiv • UNN
Actor Brad Pitt bought a 780 sq. m Spanish-style house in Hollywood Hills for $12 million. The sellers were musician Dave Cooning and his wife Emily Cooning.
Oscar winner Brad Pitt has expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a house in the prestigious Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles) area for $12 million. The estate was sold by The Killers band musician Dave Keuning and his wife, interior designer Emily Keuning. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.
Details
Oscar winner Brad Pitt has expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a house in the prestigious Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles) area for $12 million. The estate was sold by The Killers band musician Dave Keuning and his wife, interior designer Emily Keuning.
The acquisition came shortly after Pitt sold another property in Los Angeles, where a burglary recently occurred.
In August, other celebrities also showed activity in the real estate market:
Jake Gyllenhaal sold his apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood (New York) for $14 million, although he bought it in 2017 for $8.6 million.
Among the neighbors in this prestigious building were Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Meg Ryan and Harry Styles.
Tennis player Naomi Osaka and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec also closed deals.
British Queen Camilla revealed how she fought off an attacker as a teenager01.09.25, 12:25 • 1362 views