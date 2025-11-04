Illinois man arrested for threatening Trump in Instagram video

ukenru
07:40 AM • 10186 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25698 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 17778 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69749 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 43902 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 42226 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 34573 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48433 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18620 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15700 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 17818 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 16984 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 9566 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 19718 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15703 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25723 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 20023 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69764 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48442 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 43702 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Li Qiang
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15970 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 23840 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 28227 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 37878 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 38677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Illinois man arrested for threatening Trump in Instagram video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Trent Schneider, 57, was arrested on federal charges for threatening Donald Trump in a video posted on Instagram. He repeatedly posted the same video and images with a caricature of Trump, and has a long criminal history.

Illinois man arrested for threatening Trump in Instagram video

In the US, a man from northern Illinois has been arrested on federal charges of threatening US President Donald Trump in a video posted online, CBS News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trent Schneider, 57, was arrested Monday by Lake County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers at his Winthrop Harbor home and turned over to federal authorities.

He was charged with one count of "true threat to cause harm to another person in interstate commerce," according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.

Schneider is accused of posting a video on Instagram on October 16.

According to the indictment, Schneider posted the same video 18 times between October 16 and 21. He is also accused of posting numerous messages on social media with insults against public officials in 2022.

He is also accused of posting an image with a caricature of Trump approximately 20 times between October 26 and 21, where he made similar statements.

Federal agents questioned Schneider at his home on October 22, and when asked if he had posted threats online, he "became enraged and began yelling, demanding that the officers leave his property," the indictment states. Approximately an hour after the agents left his home, he posted another video.

On Monday, the U.S. Secret Service contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Office for assistance in obtaining a search and arrest warrant at Schneider's home. They contacted the SWAT team to help take Schneider into custody, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested without incident.

During Schneider's initial court appearance on Monday, he asked if he could be placed in a "Trump motel" "with popcorn" until his detention hearing, scheduled for Thursday.

Schneider also mentioned that one of his posts had been deleted and reposted. He also repeatedly discussed his mental health during Monday's hearing.

According to federal court officials, Schneider has a lengthy criminal history. In December 2022, he was arrested for threatening to "shoot up" a T-Mobile store, but was later found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the charges filed Monday.

He has been ordered to remain in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.

Woman detained near Trump's residence: came with an "urgent message" and a weapon in her car12.07.25, 09:03 • 6189 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Search
Social network
Illinois
United States Secret Service
Donald Trump
United States