Woman detained near Trump's residence: came with an "urgent message" and a weapon in her car

A woman with an "urgent message" for US President Donald Trump was arrested near the checkpoint of his private residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. This was reported by New York Post, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that 49-year-old Caroline Shaw drove up to Mar-a-Lago, claiming she had an "urgent message" for Trump and that there was a weapon in her car. Her driver's license had been invalid since April 23 due to unpaid traffic fines. In addition, her car's registration expired in 2021.

She approached the gate and told Secret Service agents that she needed to "urgently speak with Trump." Shaw then informed the agents that there was a weapon in her car. Based on Shaw's statement, agents took her into custody and "secured the vehicle for further investigation." - the publication writes.

It is indicated that at the time of the incident, Trump was in Washington. It is not reported whether a weapon was found in Shaw's car.

Recall

In June, a man who wanted to marry Trump's granddaughter was detained at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump Boulevard may appear in Florida: what is known