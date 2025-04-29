In the USA, a car drove into a camp, killing 4 children

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17352 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48745 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52914 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39774 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33339 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44117 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36601 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15058 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32771 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79650 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
3.4m/s
34%
755 mm
Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 15748 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 4110 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 11808 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 12094 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 7828 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 25210 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 44122 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 36605 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 32774 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 79652 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 18136 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 38605 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 38407 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 145468 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 59426 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

In the USA, a car drove into a camp, killing 4 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

In Illinois, a car drove into the YNOT school camp, killing four students aged 4 to 18. Several other people were injured, and an investigation is underway.

In the USA, a car drove into a camp, killing 4 children

Four children between the ages of 4 and 18 died on Monday afternoon when a car crashed into a school camp in Chatham, Illinois, authorities said, UNN reports, citing NBC News.

Details

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said in a statement Monday evening that the victims were "four female students" who were pronounced dead at the scene. Three of the victims were outside the building and one was inside, the state police said.

Authorities did not say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

An examination of the victims' bodies was expected to be conducted on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the incident, Allmon said. The victims will be announced after family members have been notified of their deaths, the coroner said.

According to officials, several other people were injured, including one person who was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

According to state police, the car drove into the eastern part of the building used by the YNOT after-school camp at about 3:20 p.m. local time. It hit several people inside and exited through the west wall of the building, the department said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was hospitalized.

State police said the crash is under investigation.

In-person classes were canceled on Tuesday at the Ball-Chatham School District campuses, where an online learning day was declared instead to focus "exclusively on the emotional well-being of everyone in the Ball-Chatham community," spokesman Danny Frey said in a statement.

Chatham, south of Springfield, has a population of over 14,000.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Illinois
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$94,280.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,320.35
Ethereum
$1,796.94