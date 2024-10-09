ukenru
Actual
TikTok is on trial: 13 US states accused of harming teens

TikTok is on trial: 13 US states accused of harming teens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16494 views

The District of Columbia and 13 US states have filed lawsuits against TikTok, accusing it of causing addiction and negatively affecting teenagers. The states claim that the platform uses algorithms to increase the time spent by children.

The District of Columbia and 13 US states have filed lawsuits against the social network TikTok, accusing the platform of causing addiction and negatively affecting the mental health of adolescents. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

States, including Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and others, claim that TikTok uses algorithms that encourage children to spend more time on the platform and distorts information about content moderation.

In particular, the lawsuits allege that TikTok allows children to create accounts, collects their information, and makes it difficult for parents to delete these accounts. A spokesperson for the company said that TikTok does not agree with the claims and has tried to cooperate with the attorneys general. The District of Columbia Attorney General emphasized the lack of transparency on the part of TikTok in protecting young users.

TikTok challenges US “sell or ban” law in court17.09.24, 04:02 • 23053 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldNews from social networks
illinoisIllinois
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
tiktokTikTok
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising