TikTok is on trial: 13 US states accused of harming teens

The District of Columbia and 13 US states have filed lawsuits against the social network TikTok, accusing the platform of causing addiction and negatively affecting the mental health of adolescents. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

States, including Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and others, claim that TikTok uses algorithms that encourage children to spend more time on the platform and distorts information about content moderation.

In particular, the lawsuits allege that TikTok allows children to create accounts, collects their information, and makes it difficult for parents to delete these accounts. A spokesperson for the company said that TikTok does not agree with the claims and has tried to cooperate with the attorneys general. The District of Columbia Attorney General emphasized the lack of transparency on the part of TikTok in protecting young users.

