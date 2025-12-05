Military contracts, military training, and the possibility for foreigners to serve: the government has adopted a series of decisions for the military

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2128 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 7066 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 23241 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 21561 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 27187 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 39824 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 47153 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 40271 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 69939 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35277 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 12018 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 21925 views
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 5690 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 19596 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 8558 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 19660 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 23238 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 36626 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 69938 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 53582 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Bashar al-Assad
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 8642 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 21977 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 25445 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 39329 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 39313 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Su-57
Film
Series

Military contracts, military training, and the possibility for foreigners to serve: the government has adopted a series of decisions for the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting on providing for the military, approving a draft law on contracts with clear terms and expanding service opportunities for foreigners. Military training in higher education is also being strengthened, and a Research Center for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being established.

Military contracts, military training, and the possibility for foreigners to serve: the government has adopted a series of decisions for the military

The Cabinet of Ministers held a thematic government meeting dedicated to the provision and terms of service for military personnel. A draft law on military contracts was approved, the possibility of serving in the Ukrainian army for foreigners and stateless persons was expanded, and military training in higher education was strengthened. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

On the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we held a thematic government meeting dedicated to the provision and terms of service of our defenders.

- the message says.

First, the government approved a draft law that provides for contracts with clear terms - from 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 years and more, with a guaranteed 12-month deferment after completing service on a contract of two years or more.

The document provides for an expanded motivational package: payments for signing and extending a contract, monthly allowances, and combat allowances. The new conditions apply to all Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and others.

This is a step towards forming a professional, motivated, and resilient army. We are creating a system that provides military personnel with fair service conditions and time to recover after fulfilling a contract.

- Svyrydenko noted.

Second, the possibility of serving in the Ukrainian army for foreigners and stateless persons is being expanded.

We are introducing officer contracts for them and opening up the possibility of serving in the State Special Transport Service. We are normalizing the procedures for concluding and extending contracts, assigning military ranks, and grounds for dismissal. Recruitment centers receive a clear algorithm for special verification for foreigners who want to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also establish equal conditions for women and men who serve under contract as foreigners. The government approved the draft decree.

- the Prime Minister noted.

Third, military training in higher education is being strengthened. For students of medical and pharmaceutical specialties, reserve officer training will become a mandatory part of their studies.

This will allow for the formation of a personnel reserve of specialists who are critically important for the front and the military medicine system. We are also updating the list of higher education institutions that will provide such training and clarifying the professional standard - requirements for the knowledge, skills, and competencies of future reserve officers. Training programs will be detailed and strengthened: clear requirements for content, schedule, and forms of training, as well as an increase in the amount of training time by 20%.

- the Prime Minister noted.

Fourth, the government is creating a Research Center for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will conduct a wide range of exploratory, theoretical, and experimental research.

Its developments will help to adapt more quickly to the dynamic conditions of war, modernize the army in peacetime, generalize and apply the experience of other countries, and update doctrines at the strategic and operational levels. The Research Center for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the constant readiness of the Ukrainian army for effective defense.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion for the purchase of drones and other necessary equipment by the Armed Forces brigades through the DOT-Chain Defense marketplace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine