Military contracts, military training, and the possibility for foreigners to serve: the government has adopted a series of decisions for the military

The Cabinet of Ministers held a thematic government meeting dedicated to the provision and terms of service for military personnel. A draft law on military contracts was approved, the possibility of serving in the Ukrainian army for foreigners and stateless persons was expanded, and military training in higher education was strengthened. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

On the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we held a thematic government meeting dedicated to the provision and terms of service of our defenders. - the message says.

First, the government approved a draft law that provides for contracts with clear terms - from 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 years and more, with a guaranteed 12-month deferment after completing service on a contract of two years or more.

The document provides for an expanded motivational package: payments for signing and extending a contract, monthly allowances, and combat allowances. The new conditions apply to all Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and others.

This is a step towards forming a professional, motivated, and resilient army. We are creating a system that provides military personnel with fair service conditions and time to recover after fulfilling a contract. - Svyrydenko noted.

Second, the possibility of serving in the Ukrainian army for foreigners and stateless persons is being expanded.

We are introducing officer contracts for them and opening up the possibility of serving in the State Special Transport Service. We are normalizing the procedures for concluding and extending contracts, assigning military ranks, and grounds for dismissal. Recruitment centers receive a clear algorithm for special verification for foreigners who want to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also establish equal conditions for women and men who serve under contract as foreigners. The government approved the draft decree. - the Prime Minister noted.

Third, military training in higher education is being strengthened. For students of medical and pharmaceutical specialties, reserve officer training will become a mandatory part of their studies.

This will allow for the formation of a personnel reserve of specialists who are critically important for the front and the military medicine system. We are also updating the list of higher education institutions that will provide such training and clarifying the professional standard - requirements for the knowledge, skills, and competencies of future reserve officers. Training programs will be detailed and strengthened: clear requirements for content, schedule, and forms of training, as well as an increase in the amount of training time by 20%. - the Prime Minister noted.

Fourth, the government is creating a Research Center for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will conduct a wide range of exploratory, theoretical, and experimental research.

Its developments will help to adapt more quickly to the dynamic conditions of war, modernize the army in peacetime, generalize and apply the experience of other countries, and update doctrines at the strategic and operational levels. The Research Center for the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the constant readiness of the Ukrainian army for effective defense. - Svyrydenko summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion for the purchase of drones and other necessary equipment by the Armed Forces brigades through the DOT-Chain Defense marketplace.