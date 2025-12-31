Defense Forces hold Rodynske despite Russian lies: the Ukrainian flag flies over the settlement

$42.390.17
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 10444 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 23074 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 55311 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 39318 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 33629 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31530 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21645 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19890 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24461 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 11080 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 7850 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 23769 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 16842 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 10109 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 46284 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 49326 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 44590 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 71628 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 69335 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 15140 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:27 PM • 55307 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26424 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37925 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 51242 views
Defense Forces hold Rodynske despite Russian lies: the Ukrainian flag flies over the settlement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The settlement of Rodynske, Pokrovsk urban community, Donetsk region, remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The 14th National Guard Brigade refutes the occupiers' statements, destroying enemies who penetrate the city.

Defense Forces hold Rodynske despite Russian lies: the Ukrainian flag flies over the settlement

The settlement of Rodynske, Pokrovsk urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun "Chervona Kalyna" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian troops are holding the settlement despite the false statements of the Russian occupiers.

Russian military personnel who manage to infiltrate the city are detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat work continues around the clock. Russia uses lies as a weapon - on a par with cannons and missiles. Our mission is to resist the enemy in all dimensions of this war

- the brigade's message says.

Also, a video appeared online showing soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in Rodynske.

Additionally

The 14th Operational Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun "Chervona Kalyna" is part of the 1st "Azov" Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine. It is named after the Ukrainian colonel, military and statesman of the times of Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

The predecessor of the brigade was the special purpose unit "Jaguar" of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. It was formed in Vinnytsia in 1994.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, the unit became part of the National Guard and was reorganized as the 8th Operational Purpose Regiment. On the night of April 7-8, 2014, "Jaguar" conducted a special operation to liberate the Kharkiv Regional State Administration from pro-Russian separatists.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the unit was reformed into the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade "Chervona Kalyna".

Recall

Soldiers of the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade (Kodatska Brigade) captured a group of Russian occupiers with the help of drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

