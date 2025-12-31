The settlement of Rodynske, Pokrovsk urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun "Chervona Kalyna" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian troops are holding the settlement despite the false statements of the Russian occupiers.

Russian military personnel who manage to infiltrate the city are detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat work continues around the clock. Russia uses lies as a weapon - on a par with cannons and missiles. Our mission is to resist the enemy in all dimensions of this war - the brigade's message says.

Also, a video appeared online showing soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in Rodynske.

Additionally

The 14th Operational Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun "Chervona Kalyna" is part of the 1st "Azov" Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine. It is named after the Ukrainian colonel, military and statesman of the times of Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

The predecessor of the brigade was the special purpose unit "Jaguar" of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. It was formed in Vinnytsia in 1994.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, the unit became part of the National Guard and was reorganized as the 8th Operational Purpose Regiment. On the night of April 7-8, 2014, "Jaguar" conducted a special operation to liberate the Kharkiv Regional State Administration from pro-Russian separatists.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the unit was reformed into the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade "Chervona Kalyna".

Recall

