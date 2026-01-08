<p>Former military official in Lviv region suspected of embezzling UAH 72 million - Prosecutor General's Office</p>

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
12:46 PM • 938 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 3030 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 12491 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 10618 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 45079 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 36059 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 37267 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44675 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45908 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 34131 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
100%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 9130 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 25453 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 24398 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 21177 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 23836 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 57931 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 62888 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 65946 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 105412 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 142386 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rivne Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 21272 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 32890 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 58536 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 77826 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 119502 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

<p>Former military official in Lviv region suspected of embezzling UAH 72 million - Prosecutor General's Office</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Former head of the National Guard engineering service served with notice of suspicion for groundlessly accruing over 72 million hryvnias. This happened due to a report with false information about military personnel's participation in combat operations.

<p>Former military official in Lviv region suspected of embezzling UAH 72 million - Prosecutor General's Office</p>

A former military official in Lviv region has been notified of suspicion for groundlessly accruing over 72 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspect is the former head of the engineering service, who is also the head of the staff department of one of the military units of the National Guard of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, in 2024, the official submitted a report with false information about the alleged direct participation of servicemen in combat operations. Based on this, additional monetary remuneration was accrued and paid during January-May 2024.

But in reality, the combined detachment was tasked with building fortifications and installing non-explosive barriers in eastern Ukraine, outside the line of combat engagement.

As a result, the state suffered losses exceeding UAH 72 million, as confirmed by an audit by the Western Office of the State Audit Service, an internal audit by the Ministry of Defense, and a forensic economic examination.

The actions of the former official are classified under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Exceeding military official's authority or official powers during martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to twelve years.

Recall

In Odesa, law enforcement officers uncovered the illegal sale of three Nissan and Mazda cars, imported as humanitarian aid. The suspect was detained after selling a car to a serviceman for $17,800.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine