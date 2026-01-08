<p>Former military official in Lviv region suspected of embezzling UAH 72 million - Prosecutor General's Office</p>

A former military official in Lviv region has been notified of suspicion for groundlessly accruing over 72 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspect is the former head of the engineering service, who is also the head of the staff department of one of the military units of the National Guard of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, in 2024, the official submitted a report with false information about the alleged direct participation of servicemen in combat operations. Based on this, additional monetary remuneration was accrued and paid during January-May 2024.

But in reality, the combined detachment was tasked with building fortifications and installing non-explosive barriers in eastern Ukraine, outside the line of combat engagement.

As a result, the state suffered losses exceeding UAH 72 million, as confirmed by an audit by the Western Office of the State Audit Service, an internal audit by the Ministry of Defense, and a forensic economic examination.

The actions of the former official are classified under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Exceeding military official's authority or official powers during martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to twelve years.

