Apartment for 2.7 million hryvnias: law enforcement officer defrauded the family of a fallen Azovstal defender

In Prykarpattia, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud - he appropriated UAH 2.7 million in state aid paid to the family of a National Guard servicewoman who died defending "Azovstal" in Mariupol. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

According to the investigation, the law enforcement officer seized state one-time financial assistance paid to the father of a National Guard servicewoman who died in April 2022 while performing a combat mission on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. The investigation established that the suspect was related to the father of the deceased defender. Having learned about his receipt of state aid due to his daughter's death, the official decided to seize these funds. - the post says.

To gain trust, the man offered the victim to move to Ivano-Frankivsk region, and using his official position, arranged for him to work at the Police Protection Department and promised assistance with housing.

In 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment in a new building with an area of over 100 sq. m worth almost UAH 2.7 million, convincing that the housing was being bought for the father of the deceased servicewoman. At the same time, he registered the property rights to the apartment in the name of his close relative, and later registered ownership of it.

Prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to one of the deputy heads of the Police Protection Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region on the fact of fraud committed on a particularly large scale. - the post says.

