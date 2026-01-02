$42.170.18
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 16566 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 15981 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 53978 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 80671 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60874 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55837 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 184159 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178985 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 58221 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Apartment for 2.7 million hryvnias: law enforcement officer defrauded the family of a fallen Azovstal defender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

In Prykarpattia, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud. He appropriated 2.7 million hryvnias of state aid intended for the father of a fallen National Guard servicewoman who died defending Azovstal.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Prykarpattia, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud - he appropriated UAH 2.7 million in state aid paid to the family of a National Guard servicewoman who died defending "Azovstal" in Mariupol. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the law enforcement officer seized state one-time financial assistance paid to the father of a National Guard servicewoman who died in April 2022 while performing a combat mission on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. The investigation established that the suspect was related to the father of the deceased defender. Having learned about his receipt of state aid due to his daughter's death, the official decided to seize these funds.

- the post says.

To gain trust, the man offered the victim to move to Ivano-Frankivsk region, and using his official position, arranged for him to work at the Police Protection Department and promised assistance with housing.

In 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment in a new building with an area of over 100 sq. m worth almost UAH 2.7 million, convincing that the housing was being bought for the father of the deceased servicewoman. At the same time, he registered the property rights to the apartment in the name of his close relative, and later registered ownership of it.

Prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to one of the deputy heads of the Police Protection Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region on the fact of fraud committed on a particularly large scale.

- the post says.

Recall

A 35-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of fraud for 30 thousand US dollars under the pretext of supplying drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man, who had previously been convicted of fraud, promised to deliver 6 Mavik 3t quadcopters but did not fulfill his promise.

Alla Kiosak

