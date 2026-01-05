Russian occupiers are trying to penetrate Kupyansk via a gas pipeline: the Defense Forces are preventing them from advancing

Russian occupiers are trying to penetrate and accumulate in Kupyansk, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the gas pipeline, which the enemy is trying to use to enter the city. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the chief sergeant of the BTGr of the 13th brigade "Khartia" of the National Guard of Ukraine with the call sign "Ajaccio", reports UNN.

Details

According to the serviceman, there has been a certain activation of Russian troops in recent weeks.

We understand that we have painfully hit the enemy emotionally and militarily. Therefore, the enemy continues to take actions to penetrate the city, accumulate forces there and try to counter us. - said the chief sergeant.

He added: measures are currently being taken to block the occupiers' path to Kupyansk through the pipeline.

The occupiers are trying to use this route to continue attempts to accumulate their forces and penetrate Kupyansk. But they are not succeeding. - the report says.

Recall

Ukrainian military in the Kupyansk direction stopped an attempt by Russian troops to launch an assault using the Soyuz gas pipeline. The 77th separate airmobile Dnipro brigade of the 7th corps of the Air Assault Forces eliminated at least 40 enemy servicemen.