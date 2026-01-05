Russian occupiers are trying to penetrate Kupyansk via a gas pipeline: the Defense Forces are preventing them from advancing

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 14361 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 30736 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 58260 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 72501 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 55816 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 61965 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62304 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65224 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57691 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 14616 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 21642 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 25482 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 22006 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 21198 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 14363 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 115646 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 134000 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 142371 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 277536 views
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 27027 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 23501 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 23566 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 32945 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 79380 views
Russian occupiers are trying to penetrate Kupyansk via a gas pipeline: the Defense Forces are preventing them from advancing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate forces in Kupyansk, using a gas pipeline for penetration. The Defense Forces of Ukraine control this route, preventing enemy attempts.

Russian occupiers are trying to penetrate Kupyansk via a gas pipeline: the Defense Forces are preventing them from advancing

Russian occupiers are trying to penetrate and accumulate in Kupyansk, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the gas pipeline, which the enemy is trying to use to enter the city. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the chief sergeant of the BTGr of the 13th brigade "Khartia" of the National Guard of Ukraine with the call sign "Ajaccio", reports UNN.

Details

According to the serviceman, there has been a certain activation of Russian troops in recent weeks.

We understand that we have painfully hit the enemy emotionally and militarily. Therefore, the enemy continues to take actions to penetrate the city, accumulate forces there and try to counter us.

- said the chief sergeant.

He added: measures are currently being taken to block the occupiers' path to Kupyansk through the pipeline.

The occupiers are trying to use this route to continue attempts to accumulate their forces and penetrate Kupyansk. But they are not succeeding.

 - the report says.

Recall

Ukrainian military in the Kupyansk direction stopped an attempt by Russian troops to launch an assault using the Soyuz gas pipeline. The 77th separate airmobile Dnipro brigade of the 7th corps of the Air Assault Forces eliminated at least 40 enemy servicemen.

Yevhen Ustimenko

