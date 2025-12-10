$42.180.11
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
02:20 PM • 11162 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
01:11 PM • 14407 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16103 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 20532 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16258 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 14190 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
December 10, 09:54 AM • 24948 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17132 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27564 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Military truck crashed into a fence in Volyn, driver died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In Volyn, a military truck crashed into a concrete fence of a private house, killing the 56-year-old driver on the spot. The SBI is investigating the circumstances of the fatal accident that occurred on December 10 in the village of Sokyrychi.

Military truck crashed into a fence in Volyn, driver died

In Volyn, a military truck crashed into the concrete fence of a private house; the 56-year-old driver, a serviceman, died at the scene. The circumstances of the fatal accident are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

DBR employees are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident that occurred today, December 10, within the village of Sokyrychi. A military truck crashed into the concrete fence of a private house. The 56-year-old driver, a serviceman, died at the scene.

- the report says.

It was preliminarily established that around 09:00, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, driving in the direction of Kivertsi, Lutsk district, lost control and drove onto the left shoulder, where he collided with the concrete fence of a private household.

As a result of the impact, the driver died immediately, and the passenger sustained injuries in the form of a contused-lacerated wound to the right lower leg.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers08.09.25, 11:52 • 12673 views

A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the accident under Part 1 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of driving or operating rules for combat, special, or transport vehicles, which caused moderate or severe bodily injuries or death to the victim.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years.

DBR employees are conducting a complex of necessary investigative actions: inspection of the scene, questioning of witnesses, seizure of material evidence.

Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed26.10.25, 12:52 • 48865 views

Antonina Tumanova

