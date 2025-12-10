Military truck crashed into a fence in Volyn, driver died

In Volyn, a military truck crashed into the concrete fence of a private house; the 56-year-old driver, a serviceman, died at the scene. The circumstances of the fatal accident are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

DBR employees are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident that occurred today, December 10, within the village of Sokyrychi. A military truck crashed into the concrete fence of a private house. The 56-year-old driver, a serviceman, died at the scene. - the report says.

It was preliminarily established that around 09:00, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, driving in the direction of Kivertsi, Lutsk district, lost control and drove onto the left shoulder, where he collided with the concrete fence of a private household.

As a result of the impact, the driver died immediately, and the passenger sustained injuries in the form of a contused-lacerated wound to the right lower leg.

A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the accident under Part 1 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of driving or operating rules for combat, special, or transport vehicles, which caused moderate or severe bodily injuries or death to the victim.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years.

DBR employees are conducting a complex of necessary investigative actions: inspection of the scene, questioning of witnesses, seizure of material evidence.

