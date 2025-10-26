Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a military bus collided with a passenger bus. UNN learned the details of the incident.

Details

On October 25, at 12:45 PM, a road accident occurred in the village of Pidhaitsi, Kropyvnytskyi district – a passenger route bus and a bus with military personnel collided. This information was confirmed by the territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigation in Mykolaiv Oblast.

As UNN learned, the military bus belongs to one of the RTCK and SP (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers).

The accident occurred at an intersection. According to preliminary data, the driver of the military bus ran a red light. As a result of the accident, passengers of the route bus sustained injuries of varying severity. According to UNN, the driver of the route bus and two passengers, one of whom was a minor child, were hospitalized.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or operating rules for a combat, special, or transport vehicle).

