Military serviceman caused a fatal road accident in Chernihiv region: investigation completed

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the pre-trial investigation regarding a serviceman of one of the military units in the Kyiv region, due to whose fault a woman died in May 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, while driving from Kyiv to Chernihiv, the serviceman exceeded the permitted speed, did not reduce it before an unregulated pedestrian crossing, and failed to yield to a pedestrian. At that moment, a woman was crossing the road – he hit her.

The incident occurred in the village of Yerkiv, Chernihiv district. As a result of the accident, the woman died. The driver showed no signs of alcohol or drug intoxication.

The perpetrator of the accident was charged with violating traffic safety rules, which led to the death of a person (Part 2, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that three NABU employees were charged with suspicion for violating traffic rules. This led to injuries to people.